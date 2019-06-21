The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Wynwood Pride 2019: With Pabllo Vittar, Ivy Queen, Poppy, and others. The inaugural Wynwood Pride Music Festival will take over the Wynwood Marketplace with a weekend of live music, drag performances, DJ sets, and other diversions to celebrate the full spectrum of diversity in Miami during National LGBTQ Pride Month. To help you better plan your weekend, we've rounded up a list of events taking place before and during the fest, as well as happenings at surrounding venues. These in include rainbow-flag worthy Babes & Beats and Dorian Electra's "Daddy Like" Release Party. Check out the full list of

the Best Things to Do During Wynwood Pride Weekend. 4 p.m., Friday June 21, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-461-2700, wynwood-marketplace.com. Tickets cost $25-$75.

Make Music Miami 2019. On a typical day, blaring car horns and chattering pedestrians compose much of the soundscape in Miami-Dade County. On the Summer Solstice, however, residents and visitors can hear new tunes and melodies on the streets of Miami Beach, Kendall, and most other cities and neighborhoods south of the Broward County line. Make Music Miami returns to South Florida this month, and as per tradition, the event is set to happen on the longest day of the year. An upbeat introduction to the summer months, Make Music Miami is part of a larger symphony of music festivals taking place around the world on this date. Read more about Make Music Miami's free concert takeover of South Florida. Friday, June 21, at various locations in Miami-Dade; makemusicmiami.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Chase Atlantic will head from Australia to Culture Room. Ryan Watanabe

Chase Atlantic. Feeling moody? Head to Fort Lauderdale's Culture Room to catch Australian trio Chase Atlantic sling dark and glam lyrics to anthemic, emotional, alt-R&B. Their sound is very much like Post Malone but with a little more pop punch. That's probably because two of its members, Christian Anthony and lead singer Mitchel Cave, were in What About Tonight, a boy band created for an audition for The X Factor Australia. Mitchel Cave's angelic voice contrasts a bit with their Beach Bum, scumbro style, but that's what the kids want these days and that's what Chase Atlantic is going to give them. The group is touring to promote its sophomore release PHASES, out on June 28, including gigs at Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo. Catch them live at a perfectly-sized venue in Ft. Laudy before they hit it big. 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 22, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $18.

Luis Miguel. Fans call Puerto Rican-born, Mexican singer Luis Miguel El Sol de México or The Sun of Mexico. Just like the sun, Miguel is one of the brightest shining stars of Latin music. People all over the globe bask in his sonic talents. As a musician who has maintained his status as a Latin superstar only, with zero crossover efforts, he has explored different styles in that market where he thrives. He was big time in the '90s as the best selling Latin artist on the planet, but he got his start with Sheena Easton in 1982, when they won a Grammy for their duet "Me Gustas Tal Como Eres." Miguel was 14 at the time. He may not be a teen dream anymore, but he's still bringing the same level of energy as an adolescent to each of his shows — including the upcoming concert at BB&T Center this Saturday night. 8:30 p.m., Saturday, June 22, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $55.70-$495.75.

Citizen Cope. If you want a little hybrid singer-songwriter action, featuring bluesy folk with some rock and roll soul, Citizen Cope has a treat for you. Head over this Saturday for some seaside live music action to the North Beach Bandshell where the performer will be presenting his own compositions in his own voice. He's written for big time artists like Carlos Santana and Dido, so he's got street cred. After swearing off labels and taking a six year hiatus from releasing music, he put out Heroin and Helicopters this March on his RainWater Recordings label. Let's hope neither of those two hazards end up at the bandshell when Citizen Cope plays his blues. 6 p.m., Saturday, June 22, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $31.