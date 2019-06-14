The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Brit Floyd. Something about Pink Floyd's music has long inspired fans to want to add visuals. First, it was stoned college kids synching the band's haunting album Dark Side of the Moon with the famed Dust Bowl-inspired flick The Wizard of Oz to create Dark Side of Oz, a trippy and terrific audio-visual masterpiece. Then, there was the Australian Pink Floyd Show, a tribute show that took on the life of its own. Guitarist and singer of that Pink Floyd show from down under, Damian Darlington, decided to take the Floyd experience a step further with Brit Floyd. Formed in 2011 in Liverpool, England, they recreate the great band's live shows and add big visuals for flair. Get ready to zone out into another universe with this wildly accurate and all-around extra Floyd experience this weekend at the Fillmore on Miami Beach. 8 p.m., Friday, June 14, at The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com. Admission costs $49.50-$59.50.

Rock in the Park: With Yngwie Malmsteen, Dokken, Lita Ford, and Last In Line. It's nice to rock the hell out while chilling outside. And when you rock, you want people who know how to lead a crowd. That's why it's worth heading to Miramar Regional Park this Saturday for Rock in the Park with Swedish guitar god Yngwie Johan Malmsteen, bringing his weird take on metal. Then there's Lita Ford, the guitarist formerly of the Runaways — the most examined girl rock group ever — who found fame with a solo career. Also featured are '80s metalheads Dokken, whose current guitarist used to be their attorney. Last in line is Last in Line, the metal band formed by former Dio members. 6 p.m., Saturday, June 15, at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-883-6950, miramarfl.gov. Admission costs $29.24-$139.25.

EXPAND Twenty One Pilots Brad Heaton

Twenty One Pilots. Clear the runway: Twenty One Pilots' Bandito Tour is ready to roll into Miami. The Columbus, Ohio-bred duo is celebrating its tenth year in the biz and released its latest LP, Trench, last year. There are plenty of classic morsels to enjoy, including "Stressed Out," "Tear in My Heart," "Ride," and "Heathens." 6 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $35.50 to $75.50.

People Matter Fest. When your event has a name like People Matter Fest, you can expect a powerful experience. For a third year, this multifaceted festival will deliver all kinds of fun to Liberty City. Trina, Ball Greezy, Sam Sneak, Brianna Perry, and a slew of other artists will perform. On the sports front, there will be a three-on-three father-and-son basketball tournament and the Bryant McKinnie flag football tournament. Humana Healthcare will have a kids' zone, and there will be an art area too. If you leave this party bored, that's on you. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Soul Clap Bill Kennedy

Soul Clap. Miamians don't usually love things from Boston (especially if they're sports fans). But you can absolutely get behind Soul Clap. Though the DJ'ing duo hasn't released a full-length album since 2012, it continues to drop singles, EPs, and mixtapes spanning the funk, house, and hip-hop spectrum. Prepare to shake that ass for hours. Before you sweat the night away, read the full list of The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week. 5 p.m. Sunday at the Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via residentadvisor.net.

