The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Perhaps you've caught some of Las Nubes' poppy rock and Spanglish sounds around town. Now the group is dropping its first album at a release party Thursday evening at the Bridge. In addition to snagging your copy of SMVT on vinyl or cassette, you can watch the band perform with Pesh Kab and A Fucking Bug. To complement the good vibes, there will be vegan food, poster screen printing, and a flash tattoo parlor too. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the Bridge, 4420 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $7 via eventbrite.com or $10 at the door.

Miami is home to some stellar ladies' nights. Among them is the Anderson's Cry Baby, which returns with a new edition this Thursday. If you like tunes, you're in luck, because electro-wonderful Ashiyushi, Vagnauts, and Supergold will perform. If you like booze, rejoice: It'll be BOGO wine and well drinks for ladies all night, and you can snag a Tecate with a mezcal shot for $10. 9 p.m. Thursday at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free.

Film director John Singleton left God's green Earth this past April 28. To honor the directing legend, O Cinema is showing one of his best, 1991's Boyz n the Hood. Starring Cuba Gooding Jr., Ice Cube, and Morris, the movie explored the lives of young black men like few had before. The film earned Singleton Oscar nominations for best original screenplay and director, and remains a must-see. 9 p.m. Thursday at O Cinema Miami Beach, 500 71st St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $12.

Friday

Who will be the king of South American soccer? It's time to find out. Copa América kicks off Friday with 12 teams (including special guests Japan and Qatar) competing for fútbol glory in Brazil. The tourney runs through July 7, and the Wynwood Marketplace will host a watch party with open-air cabanas, cocktail specials, and oodles of screaming fans. 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Saturday

Clear the runway: Twenty One Pilots' Bandito Tour is ready to roll into Miami. The Columbus, Ohio-bred duo is celebrating its tenth year in the biz and released its latest LP, Trench, last year. There are plenty of classic morsels to enjoy, including "Stressed Out," "Tear in My Heart," "Ride," and "Heathens." 6 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $35.50 to $75.50.

Things are about to get supercrafty at MIA Beer Company with Craft Market @ MIA. In addition to yummy beers galore, there will be a craft market with all kinds of fun to explore. Among the participating vendors are Casa Robles Cigars, Sunbabe Vintage, and Goblins Heist Comic Shop. Your paid admission includes three MIA cervezas and a raffle ticket. On the tunes front, the jazzy Lonewolf OMB will serenade you. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at MIA Beer Company, 10400 NW 33rd St., #150, Miami; mia.beer. Tickets cost $15.

There's so much happening at the Southside Food Festival that it's been split into three parts. First, from 6 to 10 p.m., there's a family fest with all kinds of international grub spanning Jamaican jerk, Mediterranean fare, crab, and more. For the kiddos, there will be train rides, bounce houses, and face painting. After 10 p.m., it's a 21-and-older affair with DJs Ruan Legend, Supa Roy, and other acts rockin' the house, and top-shelf liquor will be available for purchase. And the third part: It's a secret — you'll have to show up to find out. 6 p.m. Saturday at Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com and $20 at the gate.

When your event has a name like People Matter Fest, you can expect a powerful experience. For a third year, this multifaceted festival will deliver all kinds of fun to Liberty City. Trina, Ball Greezy, Sam Sneak, Brianna Perry, and a slew of other artists will perform. On the sports front, there will be a three-on-three father-and-son basketball tournament and the Bryant McKinnie flag football tournament. Humana Healthcare will have a kids' zone, and there will be an art area too. If you leave this party bored, that's on you. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Sunday

Happy Father's Day to all the awesome dads out there. This Sunday is your day, so make the most of it. Little Havana institution Ball & Chain is celebrating with handmade cigars, live tunes, and a big ol' caja china pig roasting for all to enjoy. Dad or not, if you purchase a Jim Beam beverage, you get a yummy pan con lechón for free. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free.

Jungle Island is getting all revved up for Father's Day. This Sunday, the lively theme park will host Dad Day Supercharged theme from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All dads will get free admission, and there will be a number of activities for them (and the kids!) to enjoy. Big Sounds Better will churn out jamming tunes, Classic Car Club Miami will display rad rides, Concrete Brewery will serve yummy brews, and a handful of food trucks will serve grub. Cheers, Dad! 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; jungleisland.com. Admission is free for dads, $49.49 for adults, and $37.33 for children aged 3 to 10.

Looking to give Dad the feast of a lifetime? Call the Rusty Pelican. The Key Biscayne mainstay will offer an indulgent Father's Day brunch buffet spread. Among the morsels you and Pops can enjoy are caviar, sushi, prime rib, an expansive seafood bar, and much more. Additionally, Veza Sur will be onsite for beer tastings and will give all dads a special gift. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; therustypelican.com. Brunch costs $85 for adults and $35 for children aged 4 to 11.

Miamians don't usually love things from Boston (especially if they're sports fans). But you can absolutely get behind Soul Clap. Though the DJ'ing duo hasn't released a full-length album since 2012, it continues to drop singles, EPs, and mixtapes spanning the funk, house, and hip-hop spectrum. Prepare to shake that ass for hours. 5 p.m. Sunday at the Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via residentadvisor.net.

Monday

Families are being separated at our borders, and it's horrific. The Americans for Immigrant Justice recently released a report, "Family Separation: Broken Systems, Broken Families," that includes firsthand accounts of family separation. This Monday, Haitian-American novelist Edwidge Danticat will lead a discussion about the report and related items. 8 p.m. Monday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday

Come From Away carries an incredible story that's based on real events. On September 12, 2001, 38 planes were ordered to land in the Canadian town of Gander, Newfoundland. The musical tracks Gander residents and the 7,000-plus travelers they welcomed into their homes. Needless to say, it's an inspiring tale that'll own the Arsht Center stage through June 23. 8 p.m. Tuesday and select dates and times through June 23 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $34 to $110.

Are you a fan of heavy metal and/or stoner rock? You have Sleep to thank for shaping the music styles' goodness. The rockin' trio was bred in the '90s and left a mark by churning out three badass albums before disbanding in 1998. In 2009, the bandmates reunited, and last year they released their first album in 20 years, The Sciences. Prepare to rock the eff out with Sleep and the fellow metal mavens of Big Business. 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $30.

Wednesday

Wednesday is Juneteenth, which commemorates the abolition of slavery June 19, 1865. To honor the landmark day, Repair the World Miami, Base Hillel Miami, and the National Council for Jewish Women Miami are joining forces for a special gathering, Cocktails With a Conscience. In addition to networking opportunities, Dr. Shirley Plantin, director of the Community Relations Board of Miami Dade County, will discuss youth violence and what her organization is doing to help. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Batch Gastropub, 30 SW 12th St., Miami. Tickets cost $18 via tfaforms.com.