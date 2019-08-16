The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Little Jesus. The Mexican indie-rock band Little Jesus will perform in Miami for the first time when it takes the stage at 1306 Friday night, but the group has played some huge shows in its hometown of Mexico City. One show stands out from the rest: In 2016, the band got to play two dates as an opener for the Rolling Stones. Now, the band is hoping to gain a foothold in America. "Latin artists are starting to be listened to not just by Spanish speakers, but by people who don't understand Spanish," says singer/guitarist Santiago Casillas. Read more of New Times' chat with Casillas before Friday's show. 8 p.m. Friday, August 16, at 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com. Tickets cost $15 via seetickets.us.

Dirty South. First gaining recognition in the mid-2000s for his remixes and mashups of other artists' tracks, Dirty South (birth name Dragan Roganovic) has earned two Grammy Award nominations for his remixes and collaborated with a slew of electronic artists, including Axwell and David Guetta. After dropping two albums last year (XV and Darko), he's back with the EP Little Devious. Catch him at Treehouse this weekend and read New Times' interview with Roganovic before you go. 11 p.m. Friday, August 16, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-614-4478; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $25 via eventbrite.com.

Chris MacDonald's Memories of Elvis. On August 16, 1977, the great Elvis Presley passed away. And while we may not have Elvis' sensual, emotional performances to entertain us, we do have Chris MacDonald's Memories of Elvis. The tribute artist is a bigshot in this arena. He's been hired by Elvis Presley Enterprises to perform at Graceland's Heartbreak Hotel and offers a full production tribute to the King. He'll bring that "Burning Love" to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts the day after the anniversary of Presley's death. "Don't Be Cruel," just join him this Saturday for a show that features an eight-piece live band, backup singers, dancers, and that old-fashioned Elvis look. MacDonald will also tell the story of the artist and highlight the stages of his career from "Love Me Tender" to "In the Ghetto." 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, August 16 at Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $51.47 via ticketmaster.com.

EXPAND Khalid is selling out stadium shows at just 21 years old. Photo by Kacie Tomita

Khalid: With Clairo. At just 21 years old, Khalid is selling out stadium tours and topping the charts with songs such as his latest hit single, "Talk." Born in Fort Stewart, Georgia to military parents, Khalid settled in El Paso, Texas during his junior year of high school and began streaming his early creations on SoundCloud at just 17 years old. By 2016, the dreamy, melodic R&B sound of “Location” resulted in his first hit single. Read New Times' recap of Khalid's meteoric rise before the young singer headlines at the AAA Saturday night. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $35.96 to $333 via ticketmaster.com.

Queen + Adam Lambert: The Rhapsody Tour. There's a certain subset of longtime Queen fans who probably won't ever warm up to Adam Lambert, the 2009 American Idol runner-up who is touring with legendary British rock band Queen as "Queen + Adam Lambert." Stepping into the shoes of the singular Freddie Mercury is supposed to be impossible, after all. Lambert, who is on his third world tour with Queen — including a stop at the BB&T Center August 17 — does a damn fine job, all things considered. Since forming Queen + Adam Lambert in 2011, he's proven himself a technically flawless singer with crystal-clear intonation and the ability to hit all the absurdly high notes. Are you on team Lambert? Read more about the unlikely collaboration before heading to Saturday's show and deciding for yourself. 8 p.m. Saturday, August 17, at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-8000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $55 to $185 via ticketmaster.com.