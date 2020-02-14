The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

An Evening Under the Stars With Emily Estefan. The Coconut Grove Arts Festival has grown in more ways than one in recent years with the addition of live music, unique culinary experiences, and children’s activities like sports and face painting being added to the weekend’s programming schedule. This year, CGAF is introducing a new element to the mix: a Valentine's Day kickoff concert on Friday night in Peacock Park by Emily Estefan. “She’s fantastic,” says the unofficial mayor of the Grove, Monty Trainer. The young artist is the daughter of Miami Sound Machine's Gloria and Emilio Estefan. “She performs like you wouldn’t believe. She’s got high energy, she’s a percussionist, she does a great job of singing, and, hopefully, her mother and father will be in the audience.” Read more about the festival and Estefan in Chris Malone's "Coconut Grove Arts Festival Recruits Emily Estefan and Norman Van Aken for This Year's Programming." 6 p.m. Friday, February 14, in Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove. Joint admission to the concert and festival costs $30 via cgaf.com.

EXPAND Monica McGivern (left), Alexandre Merbouti, and Nabedi Osorio. Photo by Jayme Gersheny

Panache's Annual Valentine's Day Village of Love. Since 2015, Panache Booking has partnered with Planned Parenthood — America's trusted provider of sex education and reproductive healthcare — for the annual party and benefit Village of Love. Whether you're looking for a fun date idea or just an escape from the frequently cringe-worthy holiday, the Village of Love has what you're looking for. The lineup includes electronic dance duo Afrobeta, experimental-rock outfit Donzii, surf-noir rock band Haute Tension, and grunge pundits Las Nubes. With a stellar lineup of Miami musicians and a worthy cause, this event is a must. Read all of Douglas Markowitz and Olivia Mcauley's "The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week." With Afrobeta, the Dewars, Donzii, and others. 7 p.m., Friday, February 14, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com and $25 at the door. All proceeds go to Planned Parenthood of South, East, and North Florida.

Lee “Scratch” Perry (center) and Subatomic Sound System Photo by Nataworry

Lee "Scratch" Perry. "When I was 24, I went to Kingston," Lee "Scratch" Perry recounts. "I decided to make some sounds. My God say what to make. My God tells me exactly what to sing. I follow my dream. I dream to become king of Africa and king of the world — the king of kings and lord of lords." Speaking with the legend can be as challenging, absurd, and playful as one of his songs. Over the course of the 20-minute conversation New Times had with Perry, the Godfather of Dub sang "I Believe in Miracles," claimed that late Jamaican political activist Marcus Garvey was his drummer, and led me in a call-and-response that began with him saying "Amen," followed with "Hallelujah," and quickly had me chanting back into the phone what he claimed were African words, like ashkabash and alakabuk. The lines between Perry's earnestness and playfulness became blurred (if they were ever there at all). Read David Rolland's interview with the artist, "At 83, Music Legend Lee 'Scratch' Perry Is Still Putting Out Some of His Best Work." 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $25.

EXPAND Torche Dan Almasy

Torche. Torche, a Miami band who went out in the world and made good, has been producing its own strain of metal for 15 years now. When the band's fifth studio album Admission dropped in 2019, former bassist and current guitarist Jonathan Nuñez told New Times, “You can listen to our whole catalog and tell that it’s definitely our unique sound, but there’s always something new... It’s inevitable because we’re a group that listens to a lot of different types of music — we’re all inspired by a lot of different things — and that’s reflected in what everyone brings to the table. Ultimately, all those elements together complement each other, and I think with every record we’ve been growing and expanding while still keeping this same identity that we’ve developed since we started.” The group's special sounds will be at full volume and ready to blast your eardrums at Las Rosas this weekend for a killer show. They'll perform alongside sludge-y metalheads Doomskull and Saavik, the side-project of stoner metal duo Holly Hunt and two members of Laboratory. With Saavik and Doomskull. 9 p.m., Saturday, February 15, Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com. Free.

Lila Downs Photo by Marcela Taboada

Lila Downs. One indigenous artist who has given voice to the plight of her people is Mexico's Lila Downs, one of this weekend’s highly anticipated acts at the GroundUp Music Festival. Raised by her Mixtec mother and Scottish-American father in a tiny village in Oaxaca, Downs says she never had much of a problem gripping her familial and cultural roots, but she can certainly appreciate why many immigrants have to fight to preserve or reconnect with their own. “I grew up in a village in rural Mexico, and then I moved to the city,” she recounts. Her rural-to-urban experience, she found, was more jarring than the separations societies create through race and class. “I think my battle has kind of been to bring those different worlds together,” she says. Read all of Julienne Gage's interview with the artist, "Grammy-Winning Mexican Singer-Songwriter Lila Downs Speaks Truth to Power." At GroundUp Music Festival. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $85 to $825 via groundupmusicfestival.com.