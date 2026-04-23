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Beloved Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas Dead at 81

The founder of Miami’s New World Symphony has died after a battle with brain cancer.
By Flor FranceschettiApril 23, 2026
Photo of late conductor Michael Tilson Thomas on stage.
Michael Tilson Thomas on stage in Miami in 2022.

Photo  by Alex Markow
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The Miami music community is mourning the death of conductor Michael Tilson Thomas, co-founder and former Artistic Director of Miami Beach’s New World Symphony. He died Wednesday, April 22, at his home in San Francisco, surrounded by family and friends. He was 81.

The cause of death was glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, according to a statement from his publicist, Constance Shuman.

A towering figure in classical music, Tilson Thomas was widely celebrated as a conductor, pianist, composer, and educator. Beyond his acclaimed 25-year tenure as music director of the San Francisco Symphony, his impact on South Florida was cemented through the creation of the New World Symphony in 1987 alongside philanthropist Ted Arison. The institution gave its first public concert in Miami in 1988 and went on to become one of the nation’s leading orchestral academies, helping train generations of young musicians.

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In 2022, Thomas announced he was stepping down as Artistic Director of the New World Symphony following his diagnosis. He had served in the role for 34 years. At the time, he said, “It takes strength to meet the demands of the music and to collaborate on the highest level with the remarkable musicians who so generously welcomed me. I now see that it is time for me to consider what level of work and responsibilities I can sustain in the future.”

Following news of his passing, the New World Symphony shared a tribute honoring its talented founder. “The world will remember his brilliant mind, limitless imagination and his creative and collaborative spirit,” the organization said in a statement sent to New Times. “Our NWS community will forever be transformed by the generosity with which he shared these qualities.”

New World Symphony President and CEO Howard Herring reflected on Thomas’ legacy, calling him “a master of wrestling a dream into reality,” while Board Chair Will Osborne credited his leadership with pushing the institution to the forefront of music education, technology, and multidisciplinary performance. Current Artistic Director Stéphane Denève added that “music has lost a guiding light.”

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Thomas gave his final performance with the San Francisco Symphony in April 2025 while continuing treatment for cancer. Through his illness, he remained committed to making music, a testament to the passion and resilience that defined his life and career.

As Miami reflects on his passing, Tilson Thomas leaves behind a lasting cultural imprint on the city and a global network of artists shaped by his mentorship, innovation, and belief in music’s power to transform lives.

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Florencia Franceschetti, professionally known as Flor Frances, is the Music Editor at Miami New Times. An award-winning journalist and radio host with over 15 years of experience, she has contributed to outlets such as Bandcamp Daily, the Miami Herald, and Artburst. She is also the founder and former editor of the local publication Too Much Love. Her work focuses on documenting and amplifying cultural and artistic expressions within the music and art communities.

florencia.franceschetti@miaminewtimes.com

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