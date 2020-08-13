Eleven Summer Miami DJ Mixes to Get You Through the Week

Though Miami's bars, nightclubs, and music venues have long propped up the city as a world-class tourist destination, they've been left out of the conversation as officials scramble to support retailers and restaurants in the coronavirus era. But the party is far from over.

How do we know? Whether they're churning out new episodes of their online radio shows, broadcasting live hip-hop sets on Twitch, or uploading techno mixes to SoundCloud, the city's super-talented selectors refuse to let the music die.

New Times is rounding up the best new Miami DJ mixes, from jungle-inspired drum 'n' bass to deep funk and chilled-out ambient sounds, perfect for melting away the summer days. Here are 11 new Miami DJ mixes to blast during your next socially distanced banger.

Oscar G: OG Summer Vibes Mix 2020



Miami mainstay DJ Oscar G delivers a fresh dose of energetic, summer-inspired party starters, because, he says, "Music always makes things better."

Adrestia: Femix 22

Local artist and activist collective Fempower tapped Brooklyn-based DJ Adrestia for the latest installment of its ongoing Femix series. It's a hard-hitting, 40-minute techno jolt for that pick-me-up you didn't know you needed.

Puma: ATV Records Mix 004

Downtown dance haven ATV Records has delivered another mix highlighting Miami talent. This time around, Puma spins an hour of heartfelt house music sprinkled with funky electro and techno breaks.

Nick León: Lapsus Radio 273

Barcelona label Lapsus Records invites Miami's multitalented producer/DJ Nick León to contribute to its monthly guest mix series. León, whose percussive new EP, Aguacero, recently dropped via Mexico City's NAAFI, weaves together a textured, meditative mix punctuated by a few heavier dancefloor-ready tracks for your listening pleasure.

Charlie Soul Clap: Club Space Miami Livestream

They hail from Boston, call New York City home, and have been snowbirding in Miami for the better part of the past decade, making them a staple during Art Basel and Miami Music Week. Charlie, one half of the popular DJ duo Soul Clap, stops by the Space terrace for a smooth set of their signature funk-infused house music.

Ian Mercel: Love Tempo #19

DJ Ian Mercel contributes a slick new mix to Brad Strickland's monthly show on Jolt Radio. The sunny, disco-heavy offering pairs nicely with your next happy hour or casual balcony dance party.

Dude Skywalker: Slider Jam 2020

As usual, Dude Skywalker's latest mix is bouncy, effervescent, and packed with irresistible deep disco and house cuts. The duo teamed up with White Castle for this National Slider Day mix recorded live from ATV Records, with proceeds benefitting the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

SomeJerk: Jungle/DNB Summer Mix

South Florida's John "SomeJerk" Gregory II pushes underground bass music boundaries with a new chest-rattling summer mix of jungle and DNB cuts. Expect "48 tunes in 49 minutes from some of my favorite producers," he says.

DJ Freckles: Safari Disco Late Nights V.3

Late-night aficionado DJ Freckles continues his quarantine sessions with an hour and a half of deep disco, house, boogie, and funk cuts from the likes of Nicola Conte, Herber, Life on Planets, FSQ, and King Britt.

Robert Beatty: Healing Gong (Coral City Camera Mix #018)

Coral Morphologic's ongoing project encourages you to pair its mesmerizing Coral City Camera livestream of a Biscayne Bay reef with the musical musings of DJs and artists. This time, Kentucky-based artist and musician Robert Beatty's slow, psychedelic mix "oscillates a wave of healing."

The Love Below Party: Manuvers Friday Night Check

The Love Below crew keeps the spirit of its sexy IRL hip-hop parties alive with frequent live-streamed get-togethers hosted on Twitch. This recent installment features upbeat B2B sets from DJs Jun-Ill, Sachi Sounds, and Pazmal.