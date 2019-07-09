 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Afrobeta's Cuci Amador.EXPAND
Afrobeta's Cuci Amador.
Cristina Isabel Rivera

Afrobeta Gets Infected With Dance Fever in "Dancing Deja Vu"

Liz Tracy | July 9, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

For 13 years, dance music duo Afrobeta has been unfurling its delightful tentacles from its Miami home into the world, bringing a particularly titillating, tropical sound to all corners of the planet. Members Christina "Cuci" Amador and Tony Smurphio have performed their super fun and catchy music at Glastonbury, Space Ibiza, Burning Man, and Ultra Music Festivals in Miami, South Korea, and Brazil. Everywhere they go, those tentacles suck in new fans, inciting them to feel their groove.

The group has been staying closer to home lately, though, working on new music and a film about their trip to the homeland, Cuba, called Birthright?! They're also premiering a new mind-bending video right here at Miami New Times, "Dancing Deja Vu."

The video tells the story of a woman possessed by the demon of dance. Amador is just walking down the street, minding her own business, when she meets a version of herself. Suddenly, she just wants to shake it. Her face becomes bulbous with pearls and other glittering items.

Related Stories

"I suggested the makeup idea to support to story of the inner change in the character starting to infect her face," explains Amador, who brought the gems herself to the set.

The video was created by Lacuna Pictures and director Claudia Sanchez, who came up with the idea for the video.

Afrobeta has several projects in the works: the production of Birthright?!, the film's score, an upcoming release titled Illusion Motel, and a performance at the Oregon Country Fair. Until the next adventure, let "Dancing Deja Vu" get you sick with one thing you definitely don't need to vaccinate yourself against — boogie fever.

 
Liz Tracy has written for publications such as the New York Times, the Atlantic, Refinery29, W, Glamour, and, of course, Miami New Times. She was New Times Broward-Palm Beach's music editor for three years. Now she plays one mean monster with her 2-year-old son and obsessively watches British mysteries.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >