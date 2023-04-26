6lack Announces Since I Have a Lover Tour, Coming to Miami in November

At this point, if you're still calling this guy "six-lack," you're just disrespecting him. The R&B artist known as 6lack (pronounced "Black") has more than enough bangers under his belt to put some respect on his name, and you'll get the chance to do just that. The rapper/singer is returning to Miami to play his biggest show in the city yet at the recently renamed Kaseya Center. He'll be here on Sunday, November 22, as part of his Since I Have a Lover Tour, supporting the album of the same name.
Hailing from Zone 6 in Atlanta (oh, now I get it!), 6lack struggled in Miami for a while in his early career under Flo Rida's label before returning to Atlanta. He linked with EarthGang and the Spillage Village crew before signing to Interscope and emerging with woozy, smoked-out slow jams like "Prblms." His career since has featured several high-profile collabs, including opening for the Weeknd on tour, releasing hits with Khalid and Ty Dolla $ign ("OTW") and Lil Baby ("Know My Rights"), and even notching a feature for Gorillaz alongside Elton John. His album, East Atlanta Love Letter, topped the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart, and his 2021 feature on Lil Tjay's "Calling My Phone" sent the song to number three on the Hot 100.
Tickets for 6lack's latest tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, with an artist presale scheduled for Wednesday. Some shows, including Miami, will feature a "special guest" as the opener, while the rest will be supported by either Mereba or Spinall and Sadboi.
Find all of the tour dates below:
October 1 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines Theater of the Clouds **
October 4 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum **
October 5 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater **
October 7 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic **
October 10 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater **
October 12 - San Diego, CA - SOMA **
October 13 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren **
October 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex **
October 17 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium **
October 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant *
October 21 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
October 22 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater *
October 25 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center *
October 26 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans *
October 31 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis *
November 1 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *
November 2 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit *
November 5 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom *
November 6 - Brooklyn, NY - Great Hall - Avant Gardner *
November 8 - Washington, DC - The Anthem *
November 10 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *
November 11 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *
November 13 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY *
November 16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia *
November 18 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz *
November 19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte *
November 21 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando *
November 22 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center *
November 24 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena *
February 12 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre #
February 14 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Glasgow #
February 15 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Apollo #
February 17 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Birmingham #
February 18 - London, United Kingdom - Eventim Apollo #
February 20 - Paris, France - Bataclan #
February 21 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall #
February 22 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique #
February 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg #
February 27 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt #
February 29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio #
March 1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Berns #
March 3 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall #
Shows supported by special guest *
Show dates supported by Mereba **
Show dates supported by Spinall and Sadboi #
6lack. 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 22, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28.