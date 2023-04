Answer SZA's SOS in Miami This September

SZA is having one hell of a year. After well-documented issues with her label TDE, the R&B star dropped her long-awaitedfollow-up,, in December. The album immediately soared to number one on the200, and the single "Kill Bill" peaked at number two on the Hot 100. The resulting tour behind the album, which hit a handful of dates in North America earlier this year, has already grossed $34.5 million from just 18 shows, andis currently beating Beyoncé'sin weekly Spotify streams.It's clear that SZA's down-to-earth, pop-tinged neo-soul resonates with a massive amount of people, and the singer is just getting started — the tour has now been extended.At last, following her legendary 2019 performance at III Points — remember that "Kiss Me" cover ? — SZA will head to Miami this fall for the first show of the SOS Tour's second North American leg. She'll be here Wednesday, September 20, at, er, the Kaseya Center. Where the hell is that?Kaseya is the new title sponsor for the home of the Heat following the FTX debacle. The building formerly known as the American Airlines Arena, FTX Arena, and Miami-Dade Arena will now be known as Kaseya Center (that's "kuh-SAY-yah," apparently), making SZA the first show to announce under the arena's new name. IT and cybersecurity company Kaseya, which moved its headquarters to Miami in 2019, will give its name to the city's primary large sporting and concert venue for the next 17 years. But will itcollapse in a massive financial scandal? CEO Fred Voccola told NBC 6 News that the business is "a very quiet but very large, very successful, very profitable company."Support for the new dates has not been announced. The first leg featured Omar Apollo, while Raye will open in Europe. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster , with presales ongoing before a general sale starting at noon Friday, April 14. Find all the dates below:June 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo DomeJune 5 – Paris, France – Accor ArenaJune 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – HallenstadionJune 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz ArenaJune 11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess ArenaJune 13 – Manchester, UK – AO ArenaJune 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO HydroJune 17 – London, UK – The O2June 18 – London, UK – The O2June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3ArenaSeptember 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya CenterSeptember 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie ArenaSeptember 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone ArenaSeptember 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo CenterSeptember 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank ArenaSeptember 30 – Boston, MA – TD GardenOctober 1 – Newark, NJ – Prudential CenterOctober 4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank ArenaOctober 6 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays CenterOctober 7 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays CenterOctober 10 – Chicago, IL – United CenterOctober 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise CenterOctober 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota CenterOctober 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T CenterOctober 18 – Denver, CO – Ball ArenaOctober 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint ArenaOctober 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com ArenaOctober 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com ArenaOctober 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase CenterOctober 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile ArenaOctober 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center