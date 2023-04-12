Answer SZA's SOS in Miami This September

SZA is having one hell of a year. After well-documented issues with her label TDE, the R&B star dropped her long-awaited Ctrl follow-up, SOS, in December. The album immediately soared to number one on the Billboard 200, and the single "Kill Bill" peaked at number two on the Hot 100. The resulting tour behind the album, which hit a handful of dates in North America earlier this year, has already grossed $34.5 million from just 18 shows, and Ctrl is currently beating Beyoncé's Renaissance in weekly Spotify streams.
It's clear that SZA's down-to-earth, pop-tinged neo-soul resonates with a massive amount of people, and the singer is just getting started — the tour has now been extended.
At last, following her legendary 2019 performance at III Points — remember that "Kiss Me" cover? — SZA will head to Miami this fall for the first show of the SOS Tour's second North American leg. She'll be here Wednesday, September 20, at, er, the Kaseya Center. Where the hell is that?
Kaseya is the new title sponsor for the home of the Heat following the FTX debacle. The building formerly known as the American Airlines Arena, FTX Arena, and Miami-Dade Arena will now be known as Kaseya Center (that's "kuh-SAY-yah," apparently), making SZA the first show to announce under the arena's new name. IT and cybersecurity company Kaseya, which moved its headquarters to Miami in 2019, will give its name to the city's primary large sporting and concert venue for the next 17 years. But will it also collapse in a massive financial scandal? CEO Fred Voccola told NBC 6 News that the business is "a very quiet but very large, very successful, very profitable company."
Support for the new dates has not been announced. The first leg featured Omar Apollo, while Raye will open in Europe. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster, with presales ongoing before a general sale starting at noon Friday, April 14. Find all the dates below:
June 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
June 5 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
June 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
June 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
June 11 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
June 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
June 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
June 17 – London, UK – The O2
June 18 – London, UK – The O2
June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
September 20 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
September 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
September 24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
September 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
September 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
September 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
October 1 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
October 4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
October 6 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
October 7 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
October 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center
October 11 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
October 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
October 15 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
October 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
October 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
October 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
October 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
October 26 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
October 28 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
October 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
SZA. 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, April 14, via ticketmaster.com.