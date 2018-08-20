The Teen Girls of Skate Kitchen Grind Movingly Through Life

Crystal Moselle’s Skate Kitchen opens with teen skater Camille (Rachelle Vinberg) doing flip tricks by herself at the park. Two little boys eye her, kids at least 7 years her junior, and yet they’ve already been primed to be intimidating and belittling to girls entering their spaces. Camille injures herself and promises her overzealous mother (Elizabeth Rodriguez) she’ll give up skating, but it’s not that simple. A lonely Long Island teen, Camille scrolls through the Instagram profiles of a group of female NYC skateboarders called Skate Kitchen, faving all their videos, escaping in her imagination to a place where she’s not the only young woman kick-flipping on the concrete. Eventually, she just maps out the long train ride to where the girls skate and tags along, observing them with interest, as though she’s studying the nature of girlhood friendships.

Moselle’s debut documentary The Wolfpack, about some charismatic siblings who spent their free time painstakingly reenacting their favorite films, teetered on the edge between verité and performative realism. The film was a meta-commentary on movie lovers’ susceptibility to the fantasy of cinema spilling over into the real world. Though Moselle’s narrative feature debut, Skate Kitchen, tells a fictional story, the director again draws heavily from her subjects’ own personal histories, this time constructing a story about teen girls finding themselves and each other at the local skate park. In short, Moselle’s documentary reads like truth told as fiction, while Skate Kitchen reads like fiction told as truth. The films make a compelling pair, exploring male and female friendships and analyzing youth through the lenses of mass and social media.

Among the group of skaters Camille befriends is queer comic relief Kurt (Nina Moran), whose first lines are tall-tale boasts about getting fingered in a bush. Kurt is immediately likable, a cad who will push anything right to its tipping point but not so much that anyone would get hurt — emotionally or physically. But these girls are resilient anyway. As the gang sits around, smoking weed and shooting the shit, Kurt waxes poetic on the theory that humanity is currently living in a simulation. She goes hard to convince her friends she speaks the truth, and she shrugs it off when they poke fun at her stoner monologue. There are no hurt feelings or sulking, just good-natured ribbing, something all too rare with girls in the movies. We see that same emotional flexibility when the girls are biting it at the skate park, too; they fall, they get back up and life goes on.