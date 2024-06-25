No need to try and risk your life walking along the traffic-jammed streets of Miami to get your steps in. Instead, head down to Brickell Key near the Mandarin Oriental. The scenic 1.1-mile loop offers a picturesque view of the city, and, if you're tuned in to the surrounding natural world, you may even spot a dolphin and manatee — all while breaking a sweat and strengthening your calves. Between the dogs, strollers, runners, and occasional wannabe influencers, the path can get a bit crowded. But they'll all fade away once you cue up your favorite podcast, plug in your noise-canceling headphones, and take in the majesty of the Magic City.