Best Walk

Brickell Key

No need to try and risk your life walking along the traffic-jammed streets of Miami to get your steps in. Instead, head down to Brickell Key near the Mandarin Oriental. The scenic 1.1-mile loop offers a picturesque view of the city, and, if you're tuned in to the surrounding natural world, you may even spot a dolphin and manatee — all while breaking a sweat and strengthening your calves. Between the dogs, strollers, runners, and occasional wannabe influencers, the path can get a bit crowded. But they'll all fade away once you cue up your favorite podcast, plug in your noise-canceling headphones, and take in the majesty of the Magic City.

Best Road to Avoid

Brickell Avenue

What can be said about getting stuck on Brickell Avenue traffic that can't be summarized in a series of loud grunts and unintelligible cries of pain? It's always a steamy summer's evening, you just finished up a shitshow day at work, and all you want to do is return to your humble abode to roast a doobie. But standing in your way is that serpentine line of vehicles down Brickell, and it's slithering along at 2.53 miles per hour. You have two choices: get riled up and tailgate some other poor schmuck or kick back, put on The Very Best of Yanni, and hope that the Bayside Miami aliens deploy a tractor beam to abduct every last vehicle standing between you and your apartment. Argh! Blech! Fkokendrugle!

Best Mile of Miami

Meridian Avenue, from First Street to 15th Street

We're proudly known as the Sunshine State, but sometimes you want to appreciate those solar rays from the cool embrace of a tree-laden street. You can find that right-kind-of-shady mile in Meridian Avenue on South Beach. Massive Brazilian beauty leaf trees cover pedestrians, bicyclists, drivers, and packs of tour-guided Segway riders so they can appreciate the relative quiet of the two-lane residential road and its art deco-style apartment buildings. As an added bonus, at night along the Flamingo Park portion of this mile — from 11th to 15th streets — the trees are lit up with white Christmas lights all year, giving off an even more otherworldly aura to this mesmerizing strip.

