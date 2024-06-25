Go east on NE 69th Street in MiMo, and you'll eventually come upon Baywood Park, a lovely little patch of green abutting Biscayne Bay. Come here on a Sunday afternoon to gaze upon the turquoise blue waters across to the condo towers of Miami Beach and feel the gentle cooling breeze, possibly with an iguana at your side. And stay for sunset, as the pastels fade to a black, sparkling sky. You might just forget all the nonsense and stress that comes with living in Miami and remember how truly beautiful this city is.