Imagine not giving Lionel Messi the Best Inter Miami CF Player title — it could not be us. Lionel Messi is more than a goal-scorer, but his fast start in his debut with Inter, consisting of 11 goals in his first 11 games with the club, confirmed what was already widely accepted: Nobody has ever put the ball in the back of the net more consistently than the Argentine GOAT himself. Messi's presence with Inter has made the club successful on the field — including last season's League Cup victory — and off the pitch and worldwide, as evidenced by Inter having more social media followers than any sports team. Messi's playing in Miami would be akin to Taylor Swift deciding to have a residency in South Florida. The impact is immeasurable. Not only is Messi the Inter Miami CF Player of 2024, but likely the Best Miami Person of 2024. What happens on the pitch this season is almost second in importance to the attention and entertainment he brings South Florida.