Best Unaffordable Thrill

Want to feel like a celebrity, dominating the blue waves of the Atlantic with your crew, but feel like renting a booze boat for the day is just so basic? If you really want to stand out — and splurge — grab 11 of your closest friends and rent a charter from La Caja for $2,300 and take it on a four-hour ride of your life. Despite its name, it's not a floating box with a crisp pig inside, but more like a floating 40-foot slab. There's a covered section with a cute bar area and a couch, but you're going to want to spend your time on the main open deck sprawled out on lounge chairs, absorbing vitamin D. While the initial fee just gets you a captain, the company can connect you with private chefs or wellness instructors to really add that extra level of bougie to your floating (or gloating) experience.