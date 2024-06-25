Best Sports Reporter

A former roller-hockey rink in the shadow of the new Florida Panthers' practice facility is the local pickleball hotspot. The space was recently renovated into six lit, free-to-the-public pickleball courts, where there's paddle action literally from sunrise through sundown. Some are labeled as challenge courts where the winners stay on or as "four on, four off." What makes the Holiday Park pickleball courts special is its level of play — let's just say it's not for amateurs before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on weekdays. If you've been winning too often at your local courts, hit Holiday Park to be quickly humbled by a grunting, sweaty pickleball bro or senior player to totally kick your ass. The system here is easy, too. Just place your paddle in a respective court's queue to get in on the next game.