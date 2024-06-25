Best Sports Reporter

This recent University of Miami grad is just getting his journalism career started — and yet, he's already one of the most coveted rising sports reporters in the industry. Derryl Barnes Jr., originally from the suburbs of Chicago, has always stood out, landing internships at both ESPN and the Wall Street Journal during his undergrad years. He recently received the honor of the Oscar Pope Lift Every Voice Fellowship, which gives students of color with a passion for sports journalism the opportunity to work with TNT Sports during NBA All-Star Weekend. He also won the 2024 Jim Nantz Award from the Sportscasters Talent Agency of America (STAA), several College Television Awards from his work on UMTV's SportsDesk, and roughly 20 other regional and national awards. As this issue was being prepared for press, Barnes shared that he's taken a job with Front Office Sports. Though he's just getting started, he's the next Bryant Gumbel —