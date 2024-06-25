 Best Sports Radio Personality 2024 | Brendan Tobin | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Sports Radio Personality

Brendan Tobin

To say the man, the myth, the absolute South Florida AM sports radio legend, Brendan Tobin, continues to outwork the competition would be an understatement. He's going above and beyond to ensure he laps all comers. Between his midday show airing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on WQAM 560 with co-host and former star NFL running back LeRoy Hoard to his widely popular late-night YouTube video streams, Brendan is burning the candle at both ends while also finding time in the middle to be knowledgeable on all things boxing and martial arts. With a career in local radio spanning more than a decade, Tobin has cemented himself as a local legend and a voice fans hope to hear for many more decades. From pulsed whale calls when the Miami Heat were rumored to be after a star player to his hilarious Marlins Macho Man character, you never know what you'll get next from Brendan. That makes him all that much more notable, thriving in an industry that is increasingly up against the drive of a new digital world.

Best Sportscaster

Ken LaVicka

The voice of Florida Atlantic University sports, Ken LaVicka, is more than just a sportscaster — he's a fixture in the homes of those who root for the Owls. LaVicka was a must-follow during the Owls' incredible run to the NCAA Final Four during March Madness in 2023, offering a fly-on-the-wall view of all things FAU that included everything from the team boarding the bus to his preparations for the big games in storied arenas such as New York's Madison Square Garden. In the fall, LaVicka routinely begins the morning of an Owls' game by offering social media followers a sunrise view of the stadium where he will call games just a few hours later. His connection to the fanbase on social media is just one example of how the voice of a local team can do more than just explain to the fans what they're seeing, making the game more enjoyable. LaVicka brings to FAU precisely what the team needs: a recognizable voice and, at times, a cheerleader in a sports scene cluttered with many options. Those extra points — in addition to his spectacular vocal chops — make him the finest sportscaster in town.

Best Sports Reporter

Derryl Barnes Jr.

This recent University of Miami grad is just getting his journalism career started — and yet, he's already one of the most coveted rising sports reporters in the industry. Derryl Barnes Jr., originally from the suburbs of Chicago, has always stood out, landing internships at both ESPN and the Wall Street Journal during his undergrad years. He recently received the honor of the Oscar Pope Lift Every Voice Fellowship, which gives students of color with a passion for sports journalism the opportunity to work with TNT Sports during NBA All-Star Weekend. He also won the 2024 Jim Nantz Award from the Sportscasters Talent Agency of America (STAA), several College Television Awards from his work on UMTV's SportsDesk, and roughly 20 other regional and national awards. As this issue was being prepared for press, Barnes shared that he's taken a job with Front Office Sports. Though he's just getting started, he's the next Bryant Gumbel —

Best Basketball Court

Margaret Pace Park

Walking distance from the Miami Heat's home at the Kaseya Center is 94 feet of concrete where ballers of all shapes and sizes chuck up bricks and swishes, each shot carrying its own hoop dreams. The Pace Park basketball court's central location draws players from all over Dade to run game. The winds pushing off Biscayne Bay can make three-pointers challenging, but the shadows from the nearby skyscraping Edgewater condos make up for it, giving players respite from the harsh afternoon sun. Even more refreshing for vampires and hoopers with day jobs is that the court has lights, so you can play after the sun sets, all the way until the park closes at 10 p.m.

Best Pickleball Courts

Holiday Park

A former roller-hockey rink in the shadow of the new Florida Panthers' practice facility is the local pickleball hotspot. The space was recently renovated into six lit, free-to-the-public pickleball courts, where there's paddle action literally from sunrise through sundown. Some are labeled as challenge courts where the winners stay on or as "four on, four off." What makes the Holiday Park pickleball courts special is its level of play — let's just say it's not for amateurs before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on weekdays. If you've been winning too often at your local courts, hit Holiday Park to be quickly humbled by a grunting, sweaty pickleball bro or senior player to totally kick your ass. The system here is easy, too. Just place your paddle in a respective court's queue to get in on the next game.

Best Tennis Courts

Jimmy Evert Tennis Center

Remember tennis legend Chris Evert? She was Martina Navratilova's nemesis on the court. She took home 18 grand slam titles throughout her incredible career. She's also from Fort Lauderdale, and there's a world-class tennis center in her hometown bearing her dad's name. The Jimmy Evert Tennis Center is nothing new — it's been a South Florida tennis breeding ground for tennis talents like Jennifer Capriati and Brian Gottfried. Today, it has 18 pristinely kept clay tennis courts. What makes it the best is the classy yet approachable ambiance. The courts are easy to book in advance for a fee via its pro shop, and if you want to fly solo, there's a ball machine rental for honing those skills.

Best Place to Roller-Skate

Miami Roller Rink

Miami Roller Rink, formerly known as Hot Wheels, Thunder Wheels, and Super Wheels, has been on a roll ever since re-opening its doors on January 1 of this year. The rink is Miami's longest-standing roller rink and the go-to venue for parties, birthdays, corporate events, retro-themed fiestas, and music videos — even earning Drake's stamp of approval. Looking for skate lessons? They have weekly classes taught by Rocs World and other world-class skate coaches every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Best Skatepark

Lot 11

Photo courtesy of Nick Katz

Lot 11 skatepark occupies a space that was once a parking lot underneath I-95 in downtown. The park boasts a crowd of good-humored regulars who are either beginning their skate journey or working to get signed to a skate team. Lot 11 welcomes visitors with a massive halfpipe as soon as you walk through the gates. There are obstacles like stairs and rails for those who want a challenge, and vert riders can use the large, empty pool space. What really sets Lot apart is its feeling of community. Even a Wednesday night is pretty packed with enthusiasts who blast music and enjoy the night air and camaraderie. Some of the Lots' most famous visitors include musician and designer Pharrell Williams and the late fashion designer and skateboarding advocate Virgil Abloh. You might also run into pro skaters like Jamie Foy and Sean Pablo at the park or happen upon a skate jam or other event, like a rave or Japanese wrestling.

Best Pool

Charles Hadley Park Pool

The Charles Hadley Park pool was named after a gregarious politician known locally as the unofficial mayor of Black Miami. "Uncle Charlie" was honored after his death in 1985 with name dedications on an elementary school and park. His is a sparkling Olympic-sized, 50-meter pool with six diving boards and a high-dive platform that offers swimming lessons, lifeguard training, water aerobics, and public fun times for families. And thankfully, for those who don't enjoy shivering in a cold pool, the water is a solid 79-82 degrees all year. Neighbors may be hearing more splashes at Hadley than normal — in March, state lawmakers unanimously passed a law to prevent child drowning by providing swimming lesson vouchers for children ages 4 or younger in families with an income of no more than 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Happy laps!

Best Jog

The Venetian Causeway

The gorgeous stretch of the Venetian Causeway is unbeatable in terms of accessibility and views. Spanning the breadth of Biscayne Bay, it's a thoroughfare of 12 bridges with delightful architectural details that connect Miami, the Venetian Islands, and Miami Beach. Sure, you can enjoy the ride from your car, bicycle, moped, or even Onewheel, but the 2.8-mile stretch offers joggers and runners a special kind of intimacy with the still waters of Biscayne Bay, especially at sunrise and sunset, and time to people watch. Plus, it's pretty safe, as there's enough space on the sidewalk to stay away from anyone speeding by.

