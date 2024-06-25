The Charles Hadley Park pool was named after a gregarious politician known locally as the unofficial mayor of Black Miami. "Uncle Charlie" was honored after his death in 1985 with name dedications on an elementary school and park. His is a sparkling Olympic-sized, 50-meter pool with six diving boards and a high-dive platform that offers swimming lessons, lifeguard training, water aerobics, and public fun times for families. And thankfully, for those who don't enjoy shivering in a cold pool, the water is a solid 79-82 degrees all year. Neighbors may be hearing more splashes at Hadley than normal — in March, state lawmakers unanimously passed a law to prevent child drowning by providing swimming lesson vouchers for children ages 4 or younger in families with an income of no more than 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Happy laps!