Best Place to Meet Single Women

When single women in Miami head out in groups with a burning desire to meet a mate, they like to keep things feeling special, so they go a little upscale. And class is what Rosa Sky Rooftop has to offer well-heeled mamas on the hunt. It has incredible views of the city perfect for group selfies with pink cocktails in hand, happy-hour specials, and drool-worthy tapas. The bar has been an instant hit for those interested in mingling, mostly because it's in the heart of Brickell, where young singles rent outrageously priced apartments in the hopes of looking marketable. Make sure to hit up this hotspot at sunset when the lighting is optimal to have the whole night to charm your new girlie while the DJ spins the soundtrack to your meet-cute.