Best Place to Meet Single Men

If you want to meet a guy and the apps aren't cutting it (we know they're not) and looking confused at Home Depot has failed, get to Better Days. Ideally, you're going to hit this spot up with your girlies after work on a Friday. Trust. All the single men in the Brickell area will be looking to down a drink after a long week working in finance — or whatever it is they do in Brickell. Maybe it's the low lighting, quirky atmosphere, and free-flowing beverages, but these guys are more likely to approach and buy a cutie (that's you) a drink than any other bar we've been to recently. So, dress to impress and soak in the attention. Bonus: They also have very good-looking bartenders if the dudes aren't cutting it.