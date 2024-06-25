 Best Place to Meet Single Men 2024 | Better Days | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Place to Meet Single Men

Better Days

Photo courtesy of Better Days

If you want to meet a guy and the apps aren't cutting it (we know they're not) and looking confused at Home Depot has failed, get to Better Days. Ideally, you're going to hit this spot up with your girlies after work on a Friday. Trust. All the single men in the Brickell area will be looking to down a drink after a long week working in finance — or whatever it is they do in Brickell. Maybe it's the low lighting, quirky atmosphere, and free-flowing beverages, but these guys are more likely to approach and buy a cutie (that's you) a drink than any other bar we've been to recently. So, dress to impress and soak in the attention. Bonus: They also have very good-looking bartenders if the dudes aren't cutting it.

Best Place for a First Date (Non-Restaurant)

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

Courtesy of Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau

Elaborate Tuscan walkways, lily-lined ponds, and vine-covered gazebos at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens imbue the place with a dream-like atmosphere perfect for two lovebirds looking to flutter about and forget their troubles, if only for a while. It's hard to conjure up a more romantic setting than Vizcaya's courtyards and stone nooks where partnered couples often flock to host their weddings. Designed by architect F. Burrall Hoffman for industrialist James Deering, the century-old main house serves as a portal to an opulent past, stacked wall-to-wall with artwork, baroque antiques, and precious artifacts. The Coconut Grove property has a pristine view of Biscayne Bay with a sculpted stone barge in the foreground, perfect for your first selfie as a pair. Vizcaya promises a night to remember, one that might just lead you back in a few years, but this time donning a wedding gown or tux. Adult admission is $25 and includes access to the gardens and mansion. (We're not mentioning entry prices for kids because, dammit, this is date night.)

Best Picnic Spot

Merrie Christmas Park

A memorable picnic should be at a picturesque spot far away from too many prying eyes but not so far away from home that your lovingly assembled portable meal turns sour. Merrie Christmas Park is the perfect spot for popping a squat and munching outside with its off-the-beaten-path energy and central location. Just a mile away from the bustling gridlock of U.S. 1, you can lay out on a grassy field surrounded by ficus trees that offer a distinctly South Florida feel and much-needed shade. There's a fenced-in playground if you've brought along any little ones that need stimulation. Heck, there's even a sloping hill that makes for some fun tumbling, and the kids can explore nature in the giant roots of the banyan trees. We just advise, for your stomach's sake, that you tumble before your picnic.

Best Day Trip

Everglades City via Tamiami Trail

No plans this afternoon? It's only a two-hour drive west from Miami to Everglades City, a storied frontier town settled in the 1800s and haunted with sleepy Old Florida charm. Reason enough to make the trek is a chance to feast on modestly priced stone crabs and oysters at the wonderfully divey City Seafood or Triad Seafood Market and Cafe. But the real treat is in all the fun stops along the Tamiami Trail, including Miccosukee landmarks, America's smallest (and most Instagrammable) post office in Ochopee, the Skunk Ape Research Headquarters, and fine-art photographer Clyde Butcher's Big Cypress Gallery.

Best Weekend Getaway

The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton has been the talk of the town since its recent renovation, and the fact that it's also equidistant for Palm Beachers and Miamians makes it the ideal tri-county getaway. Whether it's for a romantic retreat or family romp, book the Tower Suite Collection, where each suite comes with a butler, all-inclusive top-shelf mini-bar, and access to "Top of the Tower," a suite-only space comparable to a first-class lounge with a sprawling 365-degree view of the ocean and mainland. Don't miss breakfast at Sadelle's or dinner at Bocce. The property is decorated with blue-chip art and is home to boutiques and a purely blissful spa. But besides the upscale stuff, water is the main attraction. At the Harbourside Pool Club, there's a water park for kids and a lazy river. Jump from one of the pools to the in-house boat at the marina for efficient transport to the beach club.

Best Staycation

Mr. C Coconut Grove

Step aside, Miami Beach, Coconut Grove is the spot to staycation. After checking out Michelin-starred dining like Ariete or Los Felix, but before you revel in a raw fruit pie at Coconut Grove Organic Farmers Market, you need a place to stay. And that undeniable spot is Mr. C. Exuding modern, approachable luxury, there are plenty of nooks to unwind on the property. Highlights include its rooftop pool with cabanas and panoramic vistas of the city and bay. You'll shed your worries with a personalized facial or detox at Beatala wellness club. On the top floor, Bellini serves up a memorable baked truffle polenta, not to be passed over. But the glue of any Mr. C stay is its service — count on all the pleasantries and then head home as if you'd traveled the world in style.

Best Escape

Cheeca Lodge and Spa in Islamorada

Located in the Florida Keys, Islamorada is a picturesque escape that's under two hours from Miami by car. The views are breathtaking from anywhere on its stretch of land, but perhaps the most stunning sights are from Cheeca Lodge and Spa. The resort itself offers adults-only, understated island luxury, but its amenities are what make it a real escape from the city. Pools and dining with views of turquoise Atlantic waters, a spa with 72 years of experience in making sun-burned guests look their best, and well-kept tennis courts. The kindly staff also hooks guests up with snorkeling experiences, kayaks, or paddleboards. Pack your bags and leave your stress on the mainland. Rooms start at $299 a night.

Best Outdoor Recreation Space

Enchanted Forest Elaine Gordon Park

Nicole Martinez

With 22 acres of trails and fields, Enchanted Forest goes toe-to-toe with the most handsome public parks in town. But what makes Enchanted Forest the best outdoor recreation space is that it's the only urban park around with its own petting zoo and pony rides. Thanks to M&M Equestrian, a private concession that runs the offerings, kids of all ages can get up close and personal with goats, chickens, pigs, horses, ducks, a donkey, miniature horses, and, of course, the coveted ponies. They're open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. but are also available for birthday parties and field trips. The rest of Enchanted Forest, which also impresses with its butterfly and community gardens, pavilions, grill stations, and tot lot, is open to the public seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.

Best Outdoor Attraction

Treetop Trekking at Jungle Island

Just off the MacArthur Causeway, Jungle Island remains a distinctly Floridian, elevated roadside attraction with wild animals and a rad new zipline aerial adventure. Treetop Trekking Miami literally elevates the park by taking the space above its forest canopy. Guests willingly and gleefully navigate the wild, sky-high courses. There are a few adventures to choose from depending on your fear of heights and age. They may test your strength and stomach, but the views from 20 feet in the air as you zip over monkey cages and through the greenery will make it all worthwhile.

Best Indoor Attraction

Puttery

TopGolf, step aside, there's a new indoor mini-golf spot in town: Puttery. Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy invested in this fresh, intimate, and affordable adults-only sports experience in Wynwood. Unlike other upscale mini golf spots, just $27 per person gets you gameplay in three themed areas, with nine-hole courses between the Library, the Lodge, and the Rooftop. The 17,800-square-foot space also provides plenty of culinary offerings that beat out its competitors, featuring dishes like crab rangoon dip, pork tostones, and blackened mahi salad bowls in addition to a full-service bar. With plenty of quirks and design flair, Puttery feels like a makeshift golf course inside a remote vacation home where you can hide out from the chaos of the neighborhood — or pregame for a night on the town. (If you're in the vicinity of North Broward or Palm Beach County, you might prefer to get your roll on at the Puttery in West Palm Beach.)

