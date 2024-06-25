Best Place to Kayak

Slap on some sunscreen and grab your water. You're going kayaking. Launch from Morningside Park for a solid day exploring small, wild Biscayne Bay islands. It'll give you the opportunity to see bottlenose dolphins and brown pelicans as you roll lightly over the soft waves. If you don't have your own boat, hit up Morningside Watersports for rentals, guided tours at decent prices, and a complimentary ten-minute orientation. And if you're feeling a little romantic or just hate the sun, Morningside Watersports hosts a monthly full-moon guided kayak tour with a bonfire at its cozy waterfront lounge.