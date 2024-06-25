With 22 acres of trails and fields, Enchanted Forest goes toe-to-toe with the most handsome public parks in town. But what makes Enchanted Forest the best outdoor recreation space is that it's the only urban park around with its own petting zoo and pony rides. Thanks to M&M Equestrian, a private concession that runs the offerings, kids of all ages can get up close and personal with goats, chickens, pigs, horses, ducks, a donkey, miniature horses, and, of course, the coveted ponies. They're open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. but are also available for birthday parties and field trips. The rest of Enchanted Forest, which also impresses with its butterfly and community gardens, pavilions, grill stations, and tot lot, is open to the public seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.