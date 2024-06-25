Best Miami Marlins Player

True, he's no longer a Marlin, but months after the team traded him for prospects, second baseman Luis Arraez remains the Marlins' best player. In a day and age when baseball analytics have taken over and a new statistic is born seemingly every day, batting average is no longer in vogue. While batting average may be going the way of the blue-footed booby, that straightforward data point says a lot about Luis Arraez. For by that measure, he is the LeBron James of baseball. In his first —and, as it turned out, only — season with the Marlins, all Arraez did was threaten to break the storied .400 threshold in batting average, a feat accomplished only 42 times in Major League Baseball history (the last time was 1948, when Artie Wilson of the Birmingham Black Barons did it). Arraez tailed off as the Marlins' 2023 season wore on, but he still finished at .354 — best in MLB. Now he's playing for the San Diego Padres. Such is the unfortunate lot of the Marlins fan.