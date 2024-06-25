The gorgeous stretch of the Venetian Causeway is unbeatable in terms of accessibility and views. Spanning the breadth of Biscayne Bay, it's a thoroughfare of 12 bridges with delightful architectural details that connect Miami, the Venetian Islands, and Miami Beach. Sure, you can enjoy the ride from your car, bicycle, moped, or even Onewheel, but the 2.8-mile stretch offers joggers and runners a special kind of intimacy with the still waters of Biscayne Bay, especially at sunrise and sunset, and time to people watch. Plus, it's pretty safe, as there's enough space on the sidewalk to stay away from anyone speeding by.