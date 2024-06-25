Best Endangered Species

The Seaquarium on Virginia Key used to draw millions of tourists and locals to its dolphin and whale shows. That version of the park now only exists in memories — what remains is simply scandalous. Accusations of animal cruelty surrounding the captivity of star attraction Lolita the orca whale had dogged the park for years. In the wake of her death in 2023, horrific reports of decrepit facilities, understaffed vet teams, and sick and injured animals have led Miami-Dade County to terminate the park's lease — a more than welcome development. We'd say see it before it's too late, but we're willing to bet you won't like what you see.