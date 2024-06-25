Best Dog Park

If you're looking for a dog park where the humans who visit are just as friendly as the dogs, then Blanche Park is your canine hotspot. No matter the time of day (but especially from 4 to 8 p.m.), you'll find more than a dozen dog owners with their well-behaved pooches roaming the tree-lined, fenced-in park. This is a properly nice park with artificial turf, rolling hills, clean-up and water stations, and bench seating. It's also impressively clean, and the Coconut Grove neighborhood it's nestled in is equally charming. A welcoming spot with regulars, you're in good company to gush about your four-legged buddies and to make yourself a few new two-legged friends.