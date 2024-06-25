Best Day Trip

No plans this afternoon? It's only a two-hour drive west from Miami to Everglades City, a storied frontier town settled in the 1800s and haunted with sleepy Old Florida charm. Reason enough to make the trek is a chance to feast on modestly priced stone crabs and oysters at the wonderfully divey City Seafood or Triad Seafood Market and Cafe. But the real treat is in all the fun stops along the Tamiami Trail, including Miccosukee landmarks, America's smallest (and most Instagrammable) post office in Ochopee, the Skunk Ape Research Headquarters, and fine-art photographer Clyde Butcher's Big Cypress Gallery.