For the third consecutive year, University of Miami's primary kicker, Andres Borregales, once again put on a kicking clinic, earning 2023 First-Team All-ACC honors and becoming a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award to recognize the top kicker in the nation. In the regular season, he nailed 21 of 25 field goal attempts and successfully converted 41 of 42 extra point attempts across 12 games. Borregales was reliable when the rest of the Hurricanes squad was anything but, and he was a lead-pipe lock to put the pigskin between the uprights when the team needed him most. When a kicker puts on the sort of reliable display Borregales has over his career, you have to find ways to reward him. In this case, New Times is pitching in by awarding him the title Best College Football Player of 2024.