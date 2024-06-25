 Best Campground 2024 | Markham Park | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Campground

Markham Park

The South Florida Council — Scouting America (AKA Boy Scouts of America) holds its annual Scoutmasters Camporee at Markham Park every February. Nobody knows camping like a scout, so that's the flare alerting us that this is the best campground in town. Nestled in the western reaches of Broward County, Markham Park is within spitting distance of both the vast Everglades wilderness and the convenience of Sawgrass Mills shopping mall. With tent and RV sites, full hookups, charcoal grills, picnic tables, and even a restroom complex with hot showers, you may not feel like you're roughing it. But there's no shame in taking in nature while also enjoying a flushing toilet. The "luxuries" don't end there. There's also a dog park, mountain bike trails, ranges for archery, skeet, and target shooting, and even an airfield for RC planes and drones.

Best Place to Snorkel

Bear Cut Preserve

Have you been to saltwater beaches in other cities? They may have fish, but you sure won't be seeing them through murky waves. Here in South Florida, we have some of the clearest warm waters in the lower 48. To really get up close and personal with sea creatures, head to the uncongested 165-acre Bear Cut Preserve on Key Biscayne. Its shallow seagrass habitat is teeming with life, like colorful sponges, starfish, barracuda, or pufferfish. Bear Cut's nature trails have numerous beach access points, all ideal for snorkeling. Park at the north end of Crandon Park at the Biscayne Nature Center to ogle at the hardwood hammocks and mangroves before the trails end at an overlook of a fossilized coastal reef with a fantastic view of downtown. Pro tip: Go when the tide is low to get a closer look at the sea critters.

Best Place to Kayak

Morningside Park

Slap on some sunscreen and grab your water. You're going kayaking. Launch from Morningside Park for a solid day exploring small, wild Biscayne Bay islands. It'll give you the opportunity to see bottlenose dolphins and brown pelicans as you roll lightly over the soft waves. If you don't have your own boat, hit up Morningside Watersports for rentals, guided tours at decent prices, and a complimentary ten-minute orientation. And if you're feeling a little romantic or just hate the sun, Morningside Watersports hosts a monthly full-moon guided kayak tour with a bonfire at its cozy waterfront lounge.

Best Place to See Manatees

Little River Canal

Sometimes Miami's natural magic butts right up to and swims underneath its traffic-snarled urban hardscape. Almost as predictable as the northbound gridlock on the stretch of Biscayne just south of 79th Street lies just below a steady stream of traffic of a different, portly, seagrass-munching sort. Yes, we're talking about manatees. The best place to see the slow-moving sea cows is between Advance Auto Parts and the BP station on a bridge that does not look welcoming to pedestrians across from a strip club. This area of the Little River Canal is a protected reserve, and throughout the season (November to April), you'll spot manatees here, often with babies in tow. The bridge provides a great vantage point, perfect angle, and distance for close viewing as they glide by below.

Best Endangered Species

Miami Seaquarium

The Seaquarium on Virginia Key used to draw millions of tourists and locals to its dolphin and whale shows. That version of the park now only exists in memories — what remains is simply scandalous. Accusations of animal cruelty surrounding the captivity of star attraction Lolita the orca whale had dogged the park for years. In the wake of her death in 2023, horrific reports of decrepit facilities, understaffed vet teams, and sick and injured animals have led Miami-Dade County to terminate the park's lease — a more than welcome development. We'd say see it before it's too late, but we're willing to bet you won't like what you see.

Best View

Baywood Park

Go east on NE 69th Street in MiMo, and you'll eventually come upon Baywood Park, a lovely little patch of green abutting Biscayne Bay. Come here on a Sunday afternoon to gaze upon the turquoise blue waters across to the condo towers of Miami Beach and feel the gentle cooling breeze, possibly with an iguana at your side. And stay for sunset, as the pastels fade to a black, sparkling sky. You might just forget all the nonsense and stress that comes with living in Miami and remember how truly beautiful this city is.

Best Place to Go Stoned

Bayside Marketplace

This might not be something you want to do in broad daylight, but for stoners looking for a place to sneak out, spark up, and unwind, Bayside Marketplace is the move. The best spot to suck down a joint is the pier in the back where the THC, soft tropical breeze, and glitter of downtown lights can hit you all at once. As the stores close around 10 p.m., the area becomes remarkably peaceful, so you can safely light up a doobie and take in the breathtaking panorama of the city skyline and the Skyviews Miami Observation Wheel against the night sky. Plus, with plenty of late-night restaurants in the greater downtown area, you've got munchie options galore.

Best Historic Landmark

Cauley Square Historic Village

Right off Old Dixie Highway in Goulds stands one of Miami-Dade County's best-kept secrets, a precious postcard-perfect historic village, Cauley Square. It was first established as a railway siding at the turn of the 20th Century. Spread across ten acres of lush, tree-shaded gardens colonized by peacocks, this hidden oasis of tranquility — a New Age enclave, really — is home to open artist studios, an independent bookstore, antique shop, and much more. As big developers continue to raze all of Miami's historically distinguishing features with impunity, Cauley Square remains an authentic time capsule of Old Florida that must be protected at all costs.

Best Walk

Brickell Key

No need to try and risk your life walking along the traffic-jammed streets of Miami to get your steps in. Instead, head down to Brickell Key near the Mandarin Oriental. The scenic 1.1-mile loop offers a picturesque view of the city, and, if you're tuned in to the surrounding natural world, you may even spot a dolphin and manatee — all while breaking a sweat and strengthening your calves. Between the dogs, strollers, runners, and occasional wannabe influencers, the path can get a bit crowded. But they'll all fade away once you cue up your favorite podcast, plug in your noise-canceling headphones, and take in the majesty of the Magic City.

Best Road to Avoid

Brickell Avenue

What can be said about getting stuck on Brickell Avenue traffic that can't be summarized in a series of loud grunts and unintelligible cries of pain? It's always a steamy summer's evening, you just finished up a shitshow day at work, and all you want to do is return to your humble abode to roast a doobie. But standing in your way is that serpentine line of vehicles down Brickell, and it's slithering along at 2.53 miles per hour. You have two choices: get riled up and tailgate some other poor schmuck or kick back, put on The Very Best of Yanni, and hope that the Bayside Miami aliens deploy a tractor beam to abduct every last vehicle standing between you and your apartment. Argh! Blech! Fkokendrugle!

