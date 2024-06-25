The South Florida Council — Scouting America (AKA Boy Scouts of America) holds its annual Scoutmasters Camporee at Markham Park every February. Nobody knows camping like a scout, so that's the flare alerting us that this is the best campground in town. Nestled in the western reaches of Broward County, Markham Park is within spitting distance of both the vast Everglades wilderness and the convenience of Sawgrass Mills shopping mall. With tent and RV sites, full hookups, charcoal grills, picnic tables, and even a restroom complex with hot showers, you may not feel like you're roughing it. But there's no shame in taking in nature while also enjoying a flushing toilet. The "luxuries" don't end there. There's also a dog park, mountain bike trails, ranges for archery, skeet, and target shooting, and even an airfield for RC planes and drones.