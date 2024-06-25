 Best Beach (Broward) 2024 | Hugh Taylor Birch State Park | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Beach (Broward)

Hugh Taylor Birch State Park

Less than a mile from the traffic-laden din of downtown Fort Lauderdale lies an oasis with an idyllic Broward beach across from expansive shoreline trails and mangrove habitats. Nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway, Hugh Taylor Birch State Park is sometimes referred to as Fort Laudy's version of Central Park, owing to its natural beauty in a prime downtown location. The beach area offers chair and umbrella rentals, as well as a restaurant and bar with beer and frozen cocktails. A visitor's center nearby presents the history of the state park, which is comprised of 180 acres of land donated by attorney Hugh Taylor Birch in the 1940s. Accessible from East Sunrise Boulevard, park entry is $4 for a single-occupant vehicle and $6 for multiple occupants up to eight people.

Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Looking to show friends visiting Miami-Dade that the county is more than a traffic-clogged concrete maze? Add Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden to your agenda. On strolls through the serene trails that line this 83-acre facility, your tourist pals will come across spiny exotic trees native to Madagascar, South Florida pine rockland habitats, and a tropical flower garden with plants from around the world. The "Wings of the Tropics" butterfly exhibit and the waterfall at Moos Sunken Garden are just a couple of stunners to visit on the property. The garden regularly hosts special events like the Mango Festival and the Gnomes on the Roam family-friendly scavenger hunt. Named after plant explorer and botanist David Fairchild, who retired to Miami in the 1930s, it's centrally located. Admission is $24.95 for adults, $17.95 for seniors, $11.95 for children between the ages of 6 and 17, and free for children 5 and younger.

Best Place to Meet Single Women

Rosa Sky Rooftop

Rosa Sky photo

When single women in Miami head out in groups with a burning desire to meet a mate, they like to keep things feeling special, so they go a little upscale. And class is what Rosa Sky Rooftop has to offer well-heeled mamas on the hunt. It has incredible views of the city perfect for group selfies with pink cocktails in hand, happy-hour specials, and drool-worthy tapas. The bar has been an instant hit for those interested in mingling, mostly because it's in the heart of Brickell, where young singles rent outrageously priced apartments in the hopes of looking marketable. Make sure to hit up this hotspot at sunset when the lighting is optimal to have the whole night to charm your new girlie while the DJ spins the soundtrack to your meet-cute.

Best Place to Meet Single Men

Better Days

Photo courtesy of Better Days

If you want to meet a guy and the apps aren't cutting it (we know they're not) and looking confused at Home Depot has failed, get to Better Days. Ideally, you're going to hit this spot up with your girlies after work on a Friday. Trust. All the single men in the Brickell area will be looking to down a drink after a long week working in finance — or whatever it is they do in Brickell. Maybe it's the low lighting, quirky atmosphere, and free-flowing beverages, but these guys are more likely to approach and buy a cutie (that's you) a drink than any other bar we've been to recently. So, dress to impress and soak in the attention. Bonus: They also have very good-looking bartenders if the dudes aren't cutting it.

Best Place for a First Date (Non-Restaurant)

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

Courtesy of Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau

Elaborate Tuscan walkways, lily-lined ponds, and vine-covered gazebos at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens imbue the place with a dream-like atmosphere perfect for two lovebirds looking to flutter about and forget their troubles, if only for a while. It's hard to conjure up a more romantic setting than Vizcaya's courtyards and stone nooks where partnered couples often flock to host their weddings. Designed by architect F. Burrall Hoffman for industrialist James Deering, the century-old main house serves as a portal to an opulent past, stacked wall-to-wall with artwork, baroque antiques, and precious artifacts. The Coconut Grove property has a pristine view of Biscayne Bay with a sculpted stone barge in the foreground, perfect for your first selfie as a pair. Vizcaya promises a night to remember, one that might just lead you back in a few years, but this time donning a wedding gown or tux. Adult admission is $25 and includes access to the gardens and mansion. (We're not mentioning entry prices for kids because, dammit, this is date night.)

Best Picnic Spot

Merrie Christmas Park

A memorable picnic should be at a picturesque spot far away from too many prying eyes but not so far away from home that your lovingly assembled portable meal turns sour. Merrie Christmas Park is the perfect spot for popping a squat and munching outside with its off-the-beaten-path energy and central location. Just a mile away from the bustling gridlock of U.S. 1, you can lay out on a grassy field surrounded by ficus trees that offer a distinctly South Florida feel and much-needed shade. There's a fenced-in playground if you've brought along any little ones that need stimulation. Heck, there's even a sloping hill that makes for some fun tumbling, and the kids can explore nature in the giant roots of the banyan trees. We just advise, for your stomach's sake, that you tumble before your picnic.

Best Day Trip

Everglades City via Tamiami Trail

No plans this afternoon? It's only a two-hour drive west from Miami to Everglades City, a storied frontier town settled in the 1800s and haunted with sleepy Old Florida charm. Reason enough to make the trek is a chance to feast on modestly priced stone crabs and oysters at the wonderfully divey City Seafood or Triad Seafood Market and Cafe. But the real treat is in all the fun stops along the Tamiami Trail, including Miccosukee landmarks, America's smallest (and most Instagrammable) post office in Ochopee, the Skunk Ape Research Headquarters, and fine-art photographer Clyde Butcher's Big Cypress Gallery.

Best Weekend Getaway

The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton has been the talk of the town since its recent renovation, and the fact that it's also equidistant for Palm Beachers and Miamians makes it the ideal tri-county getaway. Whether it's for a romantic retreat or family romp, book the Tower Suite Collection, where each suite comes with a butler, all-inclusive top-shelf mini-bar, and access to "Top of the Tower," a suite-only space comparable to a first-class lounge with a sprawling 365-degree view of the ocean and mainland. Don't miss breakfast at Sadelle's or dinner at Bocce. The property is decorated with blue-chip art and is home to boutiques and a purely blissful spa. But besides the upscale stuff, water is the main attraction. At the Harbourside Pool Club, there's a water park for kids and a lazy river. Jump from one of the pools to the in-house boat at the marina for efficient transport to the beach club.

Best Staycation

Mr. C Coconut Grove

Step aside, Miami Beach, Coconut Grove is the spot to staycation. After checking out Michelin-starred dining like Ariete or Los Felix, but before you revel in a raw fruit pie at Coconut Grove Organic Farmers Market, you need a place to stay. And that undeniable spot is Mr. C. Exuding modern, approachable luxury, there are plenty of nooks to unwind on the property. Highlights include its rooftop pool with cabanas and panoramic vistas of the city and bay. You'll shed your worries with a personalized facial or detox at Beatala wellness club. On the top floor, Bellini serves up a memorable baked truffle polenta, not to be passed over. But the glue of any Mr. C stay is its service — count on all the pleasantries and then head home as if you'd traveled the world in style.

Best Escape

Cheeca Lodge and Spa in Islamorada

Located in the Florida Keys, Islamorada is a picturesque escape that's under two hours from Miami by car. The views are breathtaking from anywhere on its stretch of land, but perhaps the most stunning sights are from Cheeca Lodge and Spa. The resort itself offers adults-only, understated island luxury, but its amenities are what make it a real escape from the city. Pools and dining with views of turquoise Atlantic waters, a spa with 72 years of experience in making sun-burned guests look their best, and well-kept tennis courts. The kindly staff also hooks guests up with snorkeling experiences, kayaks, or paddleboards. Pack your bags and leave your stress on the mainland. Rooms start at $299 a night.

