Best Beach (Broward)

Less than a mile from the traffic-laden din of downtown Fort Lauderdale lies an oasis with an idyllic Broward beach across from expansive shoreline trails and mangrove habitats. Nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway, Hugh Taylor Birch State Park is sometimes referred to as Fort Laudy's version of Central Park, owing to its natural beauty in a prime downtown location. The beach area offers chair and umbrella rentals, as well as a restaurant and bar with beer and frozen cocktails. A visitor's center nearby presents the history of the state park, which is comprised of 180 acres of land donated by attorney Hugh Taylor Birch in the 1940s. Accessible from East Sunrise Boulevard, park entry is $4 for a single-occupant vehicle and $6 for multiple occupants up to eight people.