Best Used Bookstore

The death of print has been long lamented, but Bookleggers Library resuscitated the printed page in South Florida. Starting out as a roaming used bookstore that valued trade over commerce, Bookleggers fashions itself "a no-kill shelter for books." It was founded on the mission to build community through free and easy access to books and it delivers. It now has a brick-and-mortar location at the Bakehouse Art Complex. After a visit, you'll walk away with a free book — and Bookleggers still encourages book trading and asks an insanely reasonable $2 for any additional book. Even more impressive are its innovative initiatives to spread books all over the city via a book trailer, a book bike, and book boxes, and their semi-permanent installations scattered throughout Miami. It's hard to explain exactly what Bookleggers is — a used bookstore, a library, an archive — but it certainly is one of Miami's cultural treasures.