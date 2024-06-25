Best Thrift Store

Sir Thrifty, located in the social and culinary hub the Citadel, submerges shoppers in a mental bath of pure nostalgia. The packed store is a veritable shrine to pop culture of the latter days of the 20th Century, featuring toys from every era of your youth. You can rifle through Teen Titan comic books, He-Man action figures, VHS tapes of Beetlejuice, plastic sports figurines, and mint–condition copies of just about every Playboy magazine Hugh Hefner ever published. There is a cornucopia of fashionable vintage clothing and even a petit corner bookstore dedicated to local book publisher Jitney Books. If you have any pop culture treasures sitting in your closet or storage unit, proprietor Nassie Shahoulian, whose outsized personality is on display via his faux Garbage Pail Kid image on the store's business card, will happily scour through and make an offer.