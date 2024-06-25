Best Thrift Store

This Fort Lauderdale bookstore is packed with literary treasures from floor to ceiling. Owner William Chrisant fills his store with as many first-editions as possible, and though everything feels chaotically strewn about the space, there is a method to the madness. Tell Chrisant what you're looking for, and he'll be able to point you in the right direction. Near the entrance, there are shelves of weathered books that can be taken home on the honor system for only a dollar. Also, don't forget to say "hi" to Peter, the store's cat who greets everyone as soon as they walk in — that's if he's not mid-nap. He's also the star of the store's Instagram account, @oldfloridabookshop.