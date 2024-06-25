Best Salon

Somehow both upscale and inviting, Ugo di Roma Salon and Day Spa in the heart of Coconut Grove has offered a dedicated clientele the chance to keep up appearances properly for decades. Founded in 1976 in Brickell and then landing in its current two-story home in 1989, the salon has maintained an admirable dedication to European-style opulence with a friendly local charm. The stylists, many from the Old World themselves, offer a thoughtful assessment of your needs and evaluate the best course of action with top-of-the-line products. The salon provides a long list of services, including hair, nail, massage, aromatherapy, facials, and body treatments. On the pricier side, Ugo di Roma may be a splurge for most, but if you're in need of a good ol' fashioned "treat yourself" moment, this one-stop shop is the perfect fix.