Best Plant Shop/Nursery

At Galloway Farm Nursery, four well-fed cats greet customers near the checkout counter while parrots squawk in the distance and orange and white koi laze in a nearby pond. Forty-three years ago, Pat Kyle and Jim Lawrence founded this garden center on two-and-a-half acres in Southwest Miami. Since then, it's become more than a place to buy ferns; it's a full nature experience. People can lounge inside an air-conditioned orchid room or sit under the tiki hut while taking in an expanse of flowering and fruit trees. Kyle, 83, also known as the "plant lady from Pinecrest," says the nursery has "everything," including organic Neem-oil based sprays, milkweed and lantana plants to attract butterflies, and even ladybugs used for natural pest control. As Miami's concrete jungle heats up, Galloway suggests we help cool things down by getting our "green on."