Best Pet Supply Store

A surplus of pet-store chains can make it challenging to find a family-owned shop in Miami that focuses on wholesome ingredients and high-quality pet nutrition. That's what makes Pinecrest's hidden gem for pet owners, Your Pet's Best, so special. When owner William "Billy" Garner and his team opened the holistic pet store 15 years ago, they were already at the forefront of a movement to source healthy pet food. Fast-forward to 2024, and this small store with a single location is still the best in the area, serving mostly pet owners in Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, Kendall, and South Miami. Plus, customers rave about its excellent customer service — if they don't have a brand you're looking for, they'll order it for you. For those outside of the area, Your Pet's Best offers delivery.