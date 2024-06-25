Best Pet Supply Store

If you're cruising through the 305 and you pull up on a building decorated in pink and teal colors, chances are you've reached an El Car Wash. The local chain offers unparalleled convenience compared to other car wash spots in the city, with locations in virtually every neighborhood, from Kendall to Miramar. They are instantly recognizable, adorned with the iconic Miami Vice colors that add a splash of local flair and nostalgia. Moreover, El Car Wash proudly boasts sponsorship from the Miami Heat and the Florida Panthers, adding some hometown pride and community support to your car-washing experience. They also have top-notch service, and you can buy a one-time wash or affordable packages to keep your car looking fresher for longer. And the cherry on the sundae? Some locations even have a Mojo Donuts shop attached, so you can pamper your palate as much as your ride.