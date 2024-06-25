Best Mani/Pedi

If you are on the hunt for the deepest, most detailed manicure and pedicure imaginable, and you have around three hours to kill — then look no further than Sandu Beauty and Wellness. The master of the Russian manicure or dry manicure, Sandu hails from Kazakhstan, where she was trained in this precise procedure. It doesn't include the standard service of soaking your fingers and toes, but does include a nail drill and other equipment to keep those cuticles at bay. She goes the extra mile filing and cutting your claws, ensuring their optimal health. And the best part of Sandu's skills? You won't have to go back to see her again for a month.