Best Lingerie Shop

Miami's had a lack of proper sexy lingerie shops since Flash at Bal Harbour Shops in the '90s. We've been jonesing for a kinky, elegant place to buy a skimpy bedtime getup. Enter Elle's. Once this lusty brand swung open its steamy doors in the Design District, that drought ended. Founded in Austin, Texas, the Miami store is loaded with lace and silk, a selection of wearable vibrating jewelry, golden handcuffs, lubricants, and design-minded sex toys. Elle's offers sultry items in cup sizes A to G, so it's likely you can find your best fit. Head to this salmon-hued shop to discover the newest undergarments from fan favorites like Kiki de Montparnasse, Carine Gilson, and Fleur du Mal. You can also grab swimwear, nipple covers, and an array of delectable scents from House of Bo_.