Best Hotel

Wynwood has been hot for quite some time now, but it wasn't until 2022 that the neighborhood got its first hotel. Arlo, a boutique hotel company with spots in Chicago and New York City, decided to finally bestow our little arts district with sleek and stylish lodging. The hotel has been a hit since it opened, featuring 217 well-appointed rooms, artwork that reflects its setting, a rooftop pool, and Higher Ground, its third-floor bar and terrace that fits perfectly with the area's vibe. Right now, its onsite restaurant is in the middle of a refresh, with a new concept from chef Brad Kilgore coming this fall. The average room price is relatively affordable, around $200, particularly on weekends, but you can expect to pay much more during busier times, like when the city hosts Art Basel Miami Beach or Ultra Music Festival. More hotels are on the horizon for Wynwood (Marriott's Moxy brand will open this summer), but it's going to be tough to beat Arlo.