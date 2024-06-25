 Best Healthy Splurge 2024 | Personal Training with Vanessa Gonzalez | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Best Healthy Splurge

Personal Training with Vanessa Gonzalez

When you invest in your well-being, you're going to want to use your money wisely but not necessarily cheaply. If you're looking to get into shape but gyms feel scary and confusing, look no further than online fitness coach Vanessa Gonzalez. When you sign up for her Fitnessa program, you get access to Gonzalez herself — no middleman. It's one-on-one communication with her at all hours. Workouts are tailored to your body and where you are on your health journey. She's gentle with just the right amount of toughness mixed in with kindness and an infectious smile. The program aims to transform you from the inside out. Fitnessa members get access to an online app with forums ranging from beauty tips, mindfulness, and, of course, food. The most reassuring aspect of the program is that Gonzalez herself speaks from experience going from out of shape to stronger than ever. The current going rate for coaching with Fitnessa is $500 a month with a three-month commitment.

Best Bike Shop

Miami Bicycles and Repair Shop

The long-time North Miami Beach bicyclist hub, Miami Bicycles and Repair Shop, recently expanded to a second location in North Miami without sacrificing any of its customer service or excellent selection. For nearly 40 years, this gathering spot has provided the tri-county area with road bikes, mountain bikes, children's bikes — basically any two-wheeled mode of transportation that is powered by exercise rather than fossil fuels. If you have a flat tire, a busted chain, or a more complicated fix, their mechanics are first-rate and will educate you on how you can fix it yourself next time. Expertise and courteousness? Count us in. Employees are active in the cycling community and eager to feed customers insider info, like which roads are safest to cycle on and which streets to avoid. They have a wide range of obvious cycling paraphernalia, from helmets and lights to less obvious needs like rust removal, necessary for our humid environs.

Best Tattoo Shop

Parlay Tattoo

There's been a rightful buzz around town about Parlay Tattoo. Its specialties are micro- and color realism, fine-line tattoos, and portraits. And we're talking hyperrealism, too. These tattoos could easily fool you into thinking you're seeing 3D. Opened in 2024 by partners Rob Cohen from New York and lead artist Rocio Delgadin from Buenos Aires, Parlay specializes in all custom tattoos. The store has a unique add-on: an artist-in-residency program for a wide range of Miami- and Manhattan-based fine artists, photographers, muralists, and street artists. The space is also outfitted with two comfortable leather chairs (hello, important) that you can lounge in as your tattoos come to life. Parlay is by appointment only, and you can connect directly online.

Best Dry Cleaner

Palm Dry Clean Services

Giving a stranger your delicates can be nerve-wracking. Are they going to use the latest and greatest tensioning form finisher? Do the shampoos comply with EPA regulations? Please tell me their heating perc drying machine is updated! At Pinecrest's Palm Dry Clean Service, you can rest assured that your clothing is being cared for the way it deserves. The decade-old storefront offers customers complimentary cold water and candies upon drop-off. Then just come back in a day or two with your ticket and watch the always-captivating carousel spin around before landing on your sparkling clothes — and all that for a reasonable price (about $21 for a suit). Better yet, they do alterations, too. So wear your wedding dress at the spaghetti eating competition, because Palm Dry Clean Service will be waiting, ready with all the right stuff to have your special garment back to new in no time.

Best Hardware Store

Silver Paint and Hardware Supply

The gigantic splotch of white paint on the gray exterior touting the words "Benjamin Moore" is the biggest thing about this compact and inviting ACE hardware store. We love how the tightly packed aisles are crammed to the ceiling with everything you could ever need to improve your life. Everyone from remodeling pros to elementary school DIYers can find exactly what they need to complete their projects. The employees know these shelves as well as they know their own names —and yours too, if you're a regular! They're ready and willing to answer any question you have about home repair and then cheerfully navigate you to the shoe glue you were looking for. To solidify our case that this place has everything, there's a sparkling new E-TEK bike for sale toward the back of the store, just waiting for you to buy it and cruise right down the street to the sand.

Best Pet Supply Store

Your Pet's Best

Photo by Jessica Gibbs

A surplus of pet-store chains can make it challenging to find a family-owned shop in Miami that focuses on wholesome ingredients and high-quality pet nutrition. That's what makes Pinecrest's hidden gem for pet owners, Your Pet's Best, so special. When owner William "Billy" Garner and his team opened the holistic pet store 15 years ago, they were already at the forefront of a movement to source healthy pet food. Fast-forward to 2024, and this small store with a single location is still the best in the area, serving mostly pet owners in Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, Kendall, and South Miami. Plus, customers rave about its excellent customer service — if they don't have a brand you're looking for, they'll order it for you. For those outside of the area, Your Pet's Best offers delivery.

Best Car Wash

El Car Wash

If you're cruising through the 305 and you pull up on a building decorated in pink and teal colors, chances are you've reached an El Car Wash. The local chain offers unparalleled convenience compared to other car wash spots in the city, with locations in virtually every neighborhood, from Kendall to Miramar. They are instantly recognizable, adorned with the iconic Miami Vice colors that add a splash of local flair and nostalgia. Moreover, El Car Wash proudly boasts sponsorship from the Miami Heat and the Florida Panthers, adding some hometown pride and community support to your car-washing experience. They also have top-notch service, and you can buy a one-time wash or affordable packages to keep your car looking fresher for longer. And the cherry on the sundae? Some locations even have a Mojo Donuts shop attached, so you can pamper your palate as much as your ride.

Best Cannabis Dispensary

Sunburn Cannabis

Yes, we know, we nominated Sunburn for this award just last year. But hear us out: What if it's just that good? The fast-growing national chain, formerly known as MedMen, truly prides itself on customer experience. Inspired by the very true story of its founder, Brady Cobb, and his father, a prolific pot smuggler in the 1970s, Sunburn sells high-quality and affordable products like flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals on its website and at its area stores in Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. Unlike the state's more prominent cannabis dispensaries (cough cough), Sunburn offers seamless next-day delivery, accepts debit card payment on delivery orders, and boasts a vibe in its stores that feels neither sterile nor impersonal––complete with wood-paneled ceilings, cozy couches, and pool tables. Its passionate staff are always excited and eager to help you find the products you need.

Best Adult Store

Caliente Adult Superstore

Photo courtesy of Caliente Adult Superstore

Caliente Adult Superstore has all the supplies you need to up your A-game in the B-room. Bondage gear and a range of butt plugs? In stock. High-performance dildos and copious amounts of lube? Check. Instructional videos and a private viewing room? Roger that. Conveniently located near the Okeechobee Metrorail station, your body will start shaking before you even enter, thanks to salsa blasting from the outdoor speakers. The Caliente staff is attentive, bilingual, discreet, and ready to help elevate your next erotic encounter — solo or otherwise.

Best of Miami® 2024

