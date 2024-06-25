Best Hardware Store

The gigantic splotch of white paint on the gray exterior touting the words "Benjamin Moore" is the biggest thing about this compact and inviting ACE hardware store. We love how the tightly packed aisles are crammed to the ceiling with everything you could ever need to improve your life. Everyone from remodeling pros to elementary school DIYers can find exactly what they need to complete their projects. The employees know these shelves as well as they know their own names —and yours too, if you're a regular! They're ready and willing to answer any question you have about home repair and then cheerfully navigate you to the shoe glue you were looking for. To solidify our case that this place has everything, there's a sparkling new E-TEK bike for sale toward the back of the store, just waiting for you to buy it and cruise right down the street to the sand.