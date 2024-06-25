Locally owned, Old Bull Athletics is an appointment-only gym that focuses on personalized physical therapy combined with strength training. Founded by Frankie Telfort, a Miami native and former University of Southern California footballer before a health complication forced him off the field, Old Bull is a product of Telfort's reinvention as a coach and physical therapist eager to help others reach their optimal physical form. The knowledgeable staff's dedication to their clients' well-being is apparent at both the Coral Gables and Pinecrest locations. Beyond the usual offerings of a personal training gym, Old Bull's services begin with a 360 assessment of a client's needs, taking physical, mental, and behavioral circumstances into account when crafting hyper-personalized action plans designed to reach each person's goals. Almost every trainer is also a physical therapist, and many offer specializations in various areas like pre- or postnatal training. Old Bull will have you looking forward to getting your ass handed to you in your efforts to achieve your version of success.