Best Flea Market

Flamingo Flea is the brainchild of Fort Lauderdale local Carley Sumner, who has hosted nearly 100 flea markets throughout South Florida over the past five years, working with almost 1,500 different vendors along the way. Some of the flea's popular regular spots are Tarpon River Brewing in Fort Lauderdale and Crazy Uncle Mike's in Boca Raton. What makes the Flamingo Flea experience memorable is its Bohemian vibes, vendor mix — vintage garb, homemade cosmetics, and freshly baked cookies often among them — pet friendliness, and live music. Sumner's flea markets have not only become a place to shop but also to build friends and community, something that's not easy to do in our oft-transient region. A must for pet lovers is its bi-annual Puppy Brunch, with Fido-focused vendors and nonprofits in attendance.