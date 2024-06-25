Best Drive-Thru Liquor Store

Have you been feeling like an exhausted pile of laundry? Are you ready for an immediate glow-up that will not only restore your faith in yourself but also in humanity? Look no further than Fort Lauderdale's Aiden Jae Jewelry. Brooklyn-bred veteran jewelry designer and mom Randi Salvado created a stunning and sustainably crafted collection that works perfectly as a capsule, with stackable rings, necklaces to layer, and huggies fitting for multiple millennial ear holes. Inspired by the flora of South Florida, you'll find delicate studs that honor fragrant plumeria blooms, an elegant banyan collection that reflects the wrapped roots of this iconic tree, and sunlight, daybreak, and starlight pieces with sustainably sourced gems that reflect Miami's kaleidoscopic skies. Aiden Jae only uses recycled gold, ensuring affordability with 9K or 14K options. Salvato guarantees that Aiden Jae's carbon footprint is next-to-nothing and donates one percent of annual sales to environmental causes — important since, after the polar bears, we'll be the next to bear the brunt of the climate crisis. You'll gasp when you open her handcrafted pouches to reveal delicate forever pieces that moms will cherish and tweens will be borrowing.