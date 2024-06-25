Best Drive-Thru Liquor Store

Barbarita's Liquors in Hialeah has a drive-through that's a step above the makeshift setup typical of liquor-store window service. It's organized, clean, and designed to get customers in and out quickly. Barbarita's already merits props for a wide selection of spirits and friendly service; the drive-thru is a bonus that area residents on-the-go and in-the-know have relied on for years. Located on E. 41st Street near Sedano's supermarket, the store's large red sign and brightly colored wraparound geometric designs make it hard to miss.