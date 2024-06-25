Best Bridal Shop

If you're a bride who loves a good deal, look no further than the Find. Situated beyond black-and-white-striped awnings on Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Coral Gables, next door to the long-running Chic Parisien bridal, the small sample sale boutique is filled with racks of dazzling designer dresses marked down to exceptionally affordable prices. The shop sells floor sample gowns from renowned high-end designers like Vera Wang, Marchesa, Monique Lhuillier, and Berta that were brought over from Chic Parisien (we're talking $12,000 pieces marked down to less than $2,000). The dresses usually come and go quickly, so we recommend keeping an eye on the Find's Instagram page. Also, because the store operates on an appointment-only basis, make sure to call before you pop in.