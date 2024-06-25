 Best Antique Store 2024 | Antique Mall Y'all | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Antique Store

Antique Mall Y'all

Just like its merchandise, this antique store has loads of history. Established in 1998, it changed owners at the turn of the millennium when former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelly Stanzcyk, who started out as an antiques dealer, took charge. Nestled in a strip mall in Palmetto Bay, Antique Mall Y'all features more than 100 consignors and dealers hawking just about anything reusable, like precious porcelain wares, jewelry you'll pass on to your spawn, quirky tchotchkes, and vintage chandeliers. With merchandise constantly in flux, every visit promises a new win for collectors or casual browsers. Come prepared to hunt, because Antique Mall Y'all has the energy of a jumble shop but with some real gems.

Best Florist

The Flower Place

What's better than a dozen flowers to let your snugglebutt know that you are thinking about them on a special occasion? How about ten or 15 dozen? Maybe 200 stems requiring a dozen medium size vases that you happen to have on hand? Or better yet, fill a six-gallon Home Depot galvanized pail with bright green pom-pom buttons to brighten up your outdoor party. The Flower Place focuses on moving inventory between wedding gigs at seriously discounted prices, letting customers shop directly out of their walk-in cold storage room. They might even throw in a $5 mystery box for you if you're lucky. Just be sure to give yourself enough time at home to break down your plunder or invite a couple of friends over with pruning shears.

Best Plant Shop/Nursery

Galloway Farm Nursery

At Galloway Farm Nursery, four well-fed cats greet customers near the checkout counter while parrots squawk in the distance and orange and white koi laze in a nearby pond. Forty-three years ago, Pat Kyle and Jim Lawrence founded this garden center on two-and-a-half acres in Southwest Miami. Since then, it's become more than a place to buy ferns; it's a full nature experience. People can lounge inside an air-conditioned orchid room or sit under the tiki hut while taking in an expanse of flowering and fruit trees. Kyle, 83, also known as the "plant lady from Pinecrest," says the nursery has "everything," including organic Neem-oil based sprays, milkweed and lantana plants to attract butterflies, and even ladybugs used for natural pest control. As Miami's concrete jungle heats up, Galloway suggests we help cool things down by getting our "green on."

Best Landscape Design Service

The Botany Guild

Founded in 2022, this dynamic boutique landscaping company provides custom, one-of-a-kind designs. And while the same can be said of other local vendors, what sets the Botany Guild apart is that they are bona-fide botanical nerds. Possessed of specialized knowledge and a genuine passion for the flora of South Florida, these biophilic landscape pros are committed to sourcing diverse native species from the lushest local nurseries to suit the peculiarities of Miami's climate.

Best Bookstore

Books & Books

Courtesy of Books & Books

Books & Books has won this award plenty of times already — and with six locations and counting, who can blame us? But this year, they deserve it for a very good reason. Owner Mitchell Kaplan has led the fight against Gov. Ron DeSantis' racist, queerphobic book-banning spree by distributing banned books, planning actions, and speaking out against Tallahassee's regressive lawmaking. He's set his independent bookstore chain at the forefront of this necessary protest and educational effort to protect our constitutional right to free press and speech. Meanwhile, Kaplan also cofounded and hosts Miami Book Fair International, stocks his stores with the best curated literature and local authors, and is the landing spot for all writers and readers traveling through the 305. Books & Books is simply the best for balancing our fragile democracy on its stacks of banned books.

Best Used Bookstore

Bookleggers Library

Photo by Melissa Nunez
“Autopia: Road Trips from the Cold War to the Present” during Miami Art Week 2016

The death of print has been long lamented, but Bookleggers Library resuscitated the printed page in South Florida. Starting out as a roaming used bookstore that valued trade over commerce, Bookleggers fashions itself "a no-kill shelter for books." It was founded on the mission to build community through free and easy access to books and it delivers. It now has a brick-and-mortar location at the Bakehouse Art Complex. After a visit, you'll walk away with a free book — and Bookleggers still encourages book trading and asks an insanely reasonable $2 for any additional book. Even more impressive are its innovative initiatives to spread books all over the city via a book trailer, a book bike, and book boxes, and their semi-permanent installations scattered throughout Miami. It's hard to explain exactly what Bootleggers is — a used bookstore, a library, an archive — but it certainly is one of Miami's cultural treasures.

Best-Kept Secret (Literary Division)

Old Florida Book Shop

This Fort Lauderdale bookstore is packed with literary treasures from floor to ceiling. Owner William Chrisant fills his store with as many first-editions as possible, and though everything feels chaotically strewn about the space, there is a method to the madness. Tell Chrisant what you're looking for, and he'll be able to point you in the right direction. Near the entrance, there are shelves of weathered books that can be taken home on the honor system for only a dollar. Also, don't forget to say "hi" to Peter, the store's cat who greets everyone as soon as they walk in — that's if he's not mid-nap. He's also the star of the store's Instagram account, @oldfloridabookshop.

Best Comic Book Shop

Tate's Comics

Photo by Carina Mask

Tate's Comics' origin story is just as unbelievable and epic as the stories it sells. In 1993, when 17-year-old Tate Ottati was only a high-school senior, he started "playing" the stock market as part of an economics class. When he then decided to invest in real life, he naturally invested in Marvel Comics stock. A lucky dude, he sold it at its highest point before the company went bankrupt and went off the market for several years. Ottati used his earnings as seed money to invest in a comic book store, which he opened with the support of his father. The first shop was only 1,000 square feet and specialized in things like Japanese anime, a rarity in the '90s, allowing customers to rent imported VHS cassettes. Tate's moved to its current location in 2002 and expanded over the years to an enormous 10,000 square feet. In 2009, Tate's also won the Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award for its contributions to the comic book industry. This is all to say, three decades later, Tate's remains the best place to find comic books, collectibles, and pop-culture memorabilia in South Florida.

Best Souvenir Shop

Dále Zine Shop

Dale Zine photo

The typical tourist traps of South Beach may let visitors bring a touch of tacky Florida home with them via chintzy dolphin-adorned snow globes and "Miami" towels decorated with palms. But the colorful art shop Dále Zine lets out-of-towners (and locals) cherish the real culture and quirkiness of Miami creatives with its cooly curated art books, humorous stickers, T-shirts, records by local musicians, prints by South Florida artists like Gabriel Alcala and Brian Butler, and an array of zines. Dále Zine provides the perfect way to bring the real Florida back home with you. For instance, you can grab the latest issue of Islandia Journal, which details Florida history, ephemera, and lived experiences from the swamp. Recently relocated from the backroads of Little River to the middle of the Design District, the pretty, pristine shop was always worth driving out of your way for, but now is located where random weekenders might stumble into gifts that embody the underappreciated, underhyped indie spirit of the 305. Dále Zine is open six days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with Sundays being the outlier, open from noon to 6 p.m. Dale!

Best Salon

Ugo di Roma Salon and Day Spa

Somehow both upscale and inviting, Ugo di Roma Salon and Day Spa in the heart of Coconut Grove has offered a dedicated clientele the chance to keep up appearances properly for decades. Founded in 1976 in Brickell and then landing in its current two-story home in 1989, the salon has maintained an admirable dedication to European-style opulence with a friendly local charm. The stylists, many from the Old World themselves, offer a thoughtful assessment of your needs and evaluate the best course of action with top-of-the-line products. The salon provides a long list of services, including hair, nail, massage, aromatherapy, facials, and body treatments. On the pricier side, Ugo di Roma may be a splurge for most, but if you're in need of a good ol' fashioned "treat yourself" moment, this one-stop shop is the perfect fix.

Best Of Miami®

Best of Miami® 2024

Best Of Miami®

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation