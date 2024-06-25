Best Antique Store

Just like its merchandise, this antique store has loads of history. Established in 1998, it changed owners at the turn of the millennium when former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelly Stanzcyk, who started out as an antiques dealer, took charge. Nestled in a strip mall in Palmetto Bay, Antique Mall Y'all features more than 100 consignors and dealers hawking just about anything reusable, like precious porcelain wares, jewelry you'll pass on to your spawn, quirky tchotchkes, and vintage chandeliers. With merchandise constantly in flux, every visit promises a new win for collectors or casual browsers. Come prepared to hunt, because Antique Mall Y'all has the energy of a jumble shop but with some real gems.