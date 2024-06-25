facebook
News
Crime
Education
Election
Environment
Government
LGBTQ+
Politics
Real Estate
Sports
Food & Drink
Beer & Wine
Cocktails & Spirits
Openings & Closings
Restaurant Guide
Restaurant Reviews
Top 100 Bars
Top 100 Restaurants
Arts & Culture
Celebrities
Film, TV & Streaming
Photos
Sex & Dating
Theater
Visual Art
Music
Concert Calendar
Concert Reviews
Hip-Hop
Local Music
Nightlife
Touring Artists
Venues
Cannabis
Things To Do
Calendar
Lists
New Times Pizza Week
New Times Out to Brunch
New Times Tacolandia
Best of Miami
Arts & Entertainment
Eat & Drink
Shopping & Services
Sports & Recreation
Readers' Choice
Digital Issue
Classifieds
News
Crime
Education
Election
Environment
Government
LGBTQ+
Politics
Real Estate
Sports
Food & Drink
Beer & Wine
Cocktails & Spirits
Openings & Closings
Restaurant Guide
Restaurant Reviews
Top 100 Bars
Top 100 Restaurants
Arts & Culture
Celebrities
Film, TV & Streaming
Photos
Sex & Dating
Theater
Visual Art
Music
Concert Calendar
Concert Reviews
Hip-Hop
Local Music
Nightlife
Touring Artists
Venues
Cannabis
Things To Do
Calendar
Lists
New Times Pizza Week
New Times Out to Brunch
New Times Tacolandia
Best of Miami
Arts & Entertainment
Eat & Drink
Shopping & Services
Sports & Recreation
Readers' Choice
Digital Issue
Classifieds
Best Of Miami
Readers' Choice
Best Of Miami
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Cuban
Havana 1957
819 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 33139
Map
305-397-8683
havana1957.com
Best Of Miami
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Desserts
dbakers Sweet Studio
3501 NE Second Ave., Miami, 33137
Map
786-310-8763
dbakers.us
Best Of Miami
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Fine Dining
Queen Miami Beach
Photo by Craig Dennis
550 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 33139
Map
786-373-2930
queenmiamibeach.com
Best Of Miami
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Food Hall
Julia & Henry's
200 E. Flagler St., Miami, 33131
Map
786-703-2126
Best Of Miami
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Food Market
Plum Market
17801 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, 33160
Map
786-692-5450
plummarket.com
Best Of Miami
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Fried Chicken
Le Chick Miami
Photo courtesy of Le Chick
310 NW 24th St., Miami, 33127
Map
786-216-7086
lechickmiami.com
Best Of Miami
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Frozen Yogurt
Salt & Straw
Salt & Straw photo
246 NW 25th St., Miami, 33127
Map
786-633-0157
saltandstraw.com
Best Of Miami
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Gelato
Gelato E Macchiato
Gelato E Macchiato photo
2527 NW Second Ave., Miami, 33127
Map
305-456-0409
Best Of Miami
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Happy Hour
Korner67
Photo courtesy of Trendy Experience Marketing
6769 Main St., Miami Lakes, 33014
Map
305-280-0910
korner67.com
Best Of Miami
®
Readers' Choice
2024
Best Healthy Restaurant
Pura Vida Miami
Pura Vida photo
110 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 33139
Map
305-535-4142
puravidamiami.com
Best Of Miami
®
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Arts & Entertainment
Best Local Girl Made Good
Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige and Morphine Love Dion
Best Local Boy Made Good
Logan Sargeant
Best Local Girl Gone Bad
Barbara "Barby" Balmaseda
Best Local Boy Gone Bad
John Ruiz
Best Return of the Native
Thurston Moore
Best Glow-Up
Jimmy Butler on Media Day
Best Meme
Bayside Marketplace Alien Intrusion
Best Influencer
Mr. Eats 305
Best Local TikToker
Kevin Escalera (Snack Eating Snacks)
Best Politician
Councilman Jesus Tundidor
Best Power Couple
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle
Best Flack
Gino Campodonico
Best
Herald
Photographer
Al Diaz
Best
Herald
Reporter
Sarah Blaskey
Best Radio Station
WDNA-FM (88.9)
Best TV News Reporter
Layron Livingston
Best TV News Anchor
Kristin Sanchez
Best TV Sports Anchor
Mike Cugno
Best Meteorologist
Chelsea Ambriz
Best Festival
Third Horizon Film Festival
Best Public Art
Ukhamba
Best Public Art (Unintentional Division)
One Bayfront Plaza
Best Mural
Trail Skate Park
Best Visual Artist
Alejandro Piñeiro Bello
Best Illustrator
Melissa Gutierrez
Best Graphic Designer
Juan Mejía
Best Photographer
Ian Patrick O'Connor
Best Fashion Designer
Dope Tavio
Best Art Fair
NADA Miami
Best Art Gallery
KDR
Best Museum
NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale
Best Curator
Gean Moreno
Best Book by a Local Author
Ventanitas
Best Literary Periodical
Islandia Journal
Best Movie Theater
Regal Dania Pointe
Best Art House Cinema
O Cinema
Best Film Series
The AV Club 16mm
Best Movie/TV Show Shot on Location
Fallen Fruit
Best Miami Documentary
Razing Liberty Square
Best Film Director
Monica Sorelle
Best Comedian
Paula Barros
Best Dance Company
Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami
Best Theater Company
Juggerknot Theatre Company
Best Alt Theater Company
LakehouseranchDotPNG
Best Acting Studio
Tcherkin Studio
Best Actor in a Female Role
Lela Elam
Best Actor in a Male Role
Elijah Word
Best Local Playwright
Nilo Cruz
Best Play
The Museum Plays
Best Director (Theater)
Bari Newport
Best Classical Music Venue
New World Center
Best Live Music Venue
Fillmore Miami Beach
Best Intimate Music Venue
Kill Your Idol
Best Venue for Local Acts
Bar Nancy
Best Jazz Night
Medium Cool at the Gale South Beach
Best Karaoke
SevenSeas Bar
Best Event Curator
Alexis Brown
Best Outdoor Event Venue
ZeyZey
Best Music Festival
We Belong Here
Best Party
Miami Ass Party
Best Latin Party
Perro Negro
Best Day Party
Rise and Toast
Best LGBTQ Party
Double Stubble at Gramps
Best Drag Performer
Yoko Oso
Best Dance Club
Jolene Sound Room
Best DJ (Dance)
Pressure Point
Best DJ (Afrobeat)
Jason Panton
Best Local Album
Jonny From Space,
Back Then I Didn't But Now I Do
Best Producer
Nick León
Best Record Label
Schematic
Best Record Store
Sweat Records
Best Music Radio Personality
Papa Keith
Best Emerging Act
Camp Blu
Best Solo Musician
Hurricane Yellow
Best Songwriter
Alexa Lash
Best Hip-Hop Act
iCandy
Best R&B Act
Scribbles Who
Best Latin Act
MJ Nebreda
Best Rock Band
The Floridians
Best Casino
Magic City Casino
Best Adult Cabaret
Tootsie's Cabaret
Eat & Drink
Best Chef
Niven Patel
Best New Restaurant (Miami-Dade)
Mangrove
Best New Restaurant (Broward)
Vitolo
Best-Kept Secret (Dining Division)
The Cleat Mia
Best Wine List
Cote Miami
Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying
Ariete
Best Inexpensive Restaurant
Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop
Best Restaurant (Miami Beach)
Big Pink
Best Restaurant (Wynwood)
Doya
Best Restaurant (Design District/Midtown)
Tablé by Bachour
Best Restaurant (MiMo/Little River)
Phuc Yea
Best Restaurant (Downtown)
Bali Cafe
Best Restaurant (Coconut Grove)
Sereia
Best Restaurant (Brickell)
LPM Restaurant and Bar
Best Restaurant (Coral Gables)
Fiola
Best Restaurant (South Miami-Dade)
Cafe Oriental
Best Restaurant (Aventura)
Casa D'Angelo
Best Restaurant (Fort Lauderdale)
Anthony's Runway 84
Best Restaurant (Hollywood)
Le Tub
Best Diner
11th Street Diner
Best Brunch
Just Spoons Café
Best Dim Sum
Tropical Chinese
Best Outdoor Dining
The Yards at Amelia
Best Steakhouse
Red South Beach
Best Restaurant for a First Date
The New Schnitzel House
Best Intimate Restaurant
Grand Central by Nuno Grullon
Best Romantic Restaurant
Casadonna
Best Hotel Restaurant
Mareva 1939
Best Clubstaurant
Queen
Best Place to Dine with Dogs
Greenstreet Cafe
Best Late-Night Dining
Skinny Louie
Best Breakfast
Chug's Diner
Best Farmers' Market
Pinecrest Farmers' Market
Best Asian Market
Hanna & Tiger Asian Market
Best Grocery Store
Meridian Market and Cafe
Best Gourmet Grocery
Joanna's Marketplace
Best Juice Bar
Pinecrest Wayside Market
Best Boba Tea
Bubba Tea N Smoothies
Best Coffeehouse (Miami-Dade)
Ricky's
Best Coffeehouse (Broward)
Wells Coffee
Best Bagels (Miami-Dade)
El Bagel
Best Bagels (Broward)
Mitch's Downtown Bagel Cafe
Best Bread
Zak the Baker
Best Doughnuts
The Salty
Best Desserts
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop
Best Key Lime Pie
Publix Supermarket
Best Ice Cream
Cry Baby Creamery
Best Bakery
Madruga Bakery
Best Deli
Bagel Bar East
Best Kosher-Style Restaurant
Dabush
Best Vegan Restaurant
Love Life Cafe
Best Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant
Blue Collar
Best Caribbean Restaurant
Clive's Cafe
Best Cuban Restaurant
Sergio's Restaurant
Best Mexican Restaurant
Casita Tejas
Best Colombian Restaurant
Frutiparty
Best Argentine Restaurant
Graziano's Mercado Coral Gables
Best Peruvian Restaurant
Sabor á Peru
Best French Restaurant
Café Pastis
Best Spanish Restaurant
Casa Xabi
Best Basque Restaurant
Edan Bistro
Best Italian Restaurant
Macchialina
Best Greek Restaurant
Maria's Greek Restaurant
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
Daily Bread Marketplace
Best Indian Restaurant
Ashoka Indian Cuisine
Best Uzbek Restaurant
Grandma's Secret
Best Korean Restaurant
The Namu Korean Japanese Kitchen and Izakaya
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Tâm Tâm
Best Thai Restaurant
Lung Yai Thai Tapas
Best Asian Fusion Restaurant
La Mar by Gastón Acurio
Best Chinese Restaurant
Long Gong Chinese Restaurant
Best Japanese Restaurant
Ogawa
Best Sushi
Uchi
Best Omakase
Shingo
Best Food Hall
Julia & Henry's
Best Barbecue
Drinking Pig BBQ
Best Pizza
Miami Slice
Best Burger
Ted's Burgers
Best Hot Dog
Arbetter's Hot Dogs
Best Sandwich
Jholano's Deli
Best Chicken Sandwich
Off Site
Best Cuban Sandwich
Sanguich
Best Chicken Wings
Sports Grill
Best Mac & Cheese
Ms. Cheezious
Best Tacos
The Taco Stand
Best Tostada
Tinta y Café
Best Empanadas
Punta Lara
Best Croquetas
Dos Croquetas
Best Arepas
La Latina
Best Ceviche
Dr. Limón
Best Ramen
Shimuja Ramen
Best Brewery (Broward)
Tarpon River Brewing
Best Brewery (Miami)
Shōjō's Dojo
Best Bar (Miami)
Miami Sound Bar
Best Bar (Miami Beach)
Swizzle Rum Bar and Drinkery
Best Bar (Broward)
No Man's Land
Best Gay Bar
Ramrod
Best Suburban Bar
Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern
Best Dive Bar
Big Dog Station
Best Outdoor Bar
Gramps Getaway
Best Hotel Bar
Bleau Bar at Fontainebleau
Best Wine Bar
Happy Wine in the Grove
Best Waterfront Bar
The Rooftop by Klaw
Best Sports Bar
Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill
Best Beer Selection
Tripping Animals Brewery
Best Happy Hour
Mo Bar + Lounge at Mandarin Oriental
Best Cocktails
Bar Kaiju
Best Margarita
Oh! Mexico
Best Martini
Prime 112
Best Bar Food
Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company
Best Restaurant to Die in the Past Year
Paradis Books and Bread
Best Restaurant to Come Back From the Dead
Kyu
Shopping & Services
Best Charity
Voices for Children Foundation
Best Hotel
Arlo Wynwood
Best Mall
Upper Buena Vista
Best Public Restroom
Bal Harbour Shops, 2nd Floor
Best Wine Shop
Vinoteca
Best Liquor Store
Bryson's Irish Pub
Best Drive-Thru Liquor Store
Barbarita's Liquors
Best Jewelry Store
Link'd Jewelry
Best Jewelry Designer
Aiden Jae Jewelry
Best Bridal Shop
The Find Bridal Outlet
Best Clothing Store
Éliou
Best Fitting Room
Maison Margiela
Best Lingerie Shop
Elle's Miami Design District
Best Swimwear
Duvin Design Co.
Best Menswear
The Bespoke Club
Best Streetwear
Andrew
Best Vintage Clothing Store
Harlow's Vintage
Best Consignment Shop
Second Showing
Best Thrift Clothing Store
Peachtree Revival Miami Vintage and Secondhand Store
Best Thrift Store
Sir Thrifty
Best Flea Market
Flamingo Flea
Best Furniture Store
The Bazaar Project
Best Antique Store
Antique Mall Y'all
Best Florist
The Flower Place
Best Plant Shop/Nursery
Galloway Farm Nursery
Best Landscape Design Service
The Botany Guild
Best Bookstore
Books & Books
Best Used Bookstore
Bookleggers Library
Best-Kept Secret (Literary Division)
Old Florida Book Shop
Best Comic Book Shop
Tate's Comics
Best Souvenir Shop
Dále Zine Shop
Best Salon
Ugo di Roma Salon and Day Spa
Best Barbershop
Jaxson Maximus
Best Facial
Paz Skin Care
Best Makeup Artist
ByHarol
Best Mani/Pedi
Sandu Beauty and Wellness at Jacques Janine Miami
Best Massage
The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Best Spa
Acqualina Resort and Residences
Best Gym
Old Bull Athletics
Best Healthy Splurge
Personal Training with Vanessa Gonzalez
Best Bike Shop
Miami Bicycles and Repair Shop
Best Tattoo Shop
Parlay Tattoo
Best Dry Cleaner
Palm Dry Clean Services
Best Hardware Store
Silver Paint and Hardware Supply
Best Pet Supply Store
Your Pet's Best
Best Car Wash
El Car Wash
Best Cannabis Dispensary
Sunburn Cannabis
Best Adult Store
Caliente Adult Superstore
Sports & Recreation
Best Reason to Stay in Miami for the Summer
Miami Salsa Congress
Best Beach (Miami)
The Many South Beaches
Best Beach (Broward)
Hugh Taylor Birch State Park
Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
Best Place to Meet Single Women
Rosa Sky Rooftop
Best Place to Meet Single Men
Better Days
Best Place for a First Date (Non-Restaurant)
Vizcaya Museum and Gardens
Best Picnic Spot
Merrie Christmas Park
Best Day Trip
Everglades City via Tamiami Trail
Best Weekend Getaway
The Boca Raton
Best Staycation
Mr. C Coconut Grove
Best Escape
Cheeca Lodge and Spa in Islamorada
Best Outdoor Recreation Space
Enchanted Forest Elaine Gordon Park
Best Outdoor Attraction
Treetop Trekking at Jungle Island
Best Indoor Attraction
Puttery
Best Rainy-Day Activity
Xtreme Action Park
Best Rock Climbing
Velocity Climbing
Best Cheap Thrill
Foraging for Fruit
Best Free Thrill
420 Space Yoga
Best Not-So-Cheap Thrill
The Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club
Best Unaffordable Thrill
La Caja Miami
Best Place to Take the Kids
Tidal Cove
Best Dog Park
Blanche Park
Best Pilates Studio
Breathe Pilates Miami
Best Yoga
Mimi Yoga
Best Outdoor Group Fitness Class
Soca Step
Best Sporting Event
The Miami Open
Best Coach
Mike McDaniel
Best Florida Panthers Player
Matthew Tkachuk
Best Inter Miami CF Player
Lionel Messi
Best Miami Dolphins Player
Jalen Ramsey
Best Miami Heat Player
Jimmy Butler
Best Miami Marlins Player
Luis Arraez
Best Team Owner
David Beckham
Best College Basketball Player
Johnell Davis
Best College Football Player
Andres Borregales
Best Sports Radio Personality
Brendan Tobin
Best Sportscaster
Ken LaVicka
Best Sports Reporter
Derryl Barnes Jr.
Best Basketball Court
Margaret Pace Park
Best Pickleball Courts
Holiday Park
Best Tennis Courts
Jimmy Evert Tennis Center
Best Place to Roller-Skate
Miami Roller Rink
Best Skatepark
Lot 11
Best Pool
Charles Hadley Park Pool
Best Jog
The Venetian Causeway
Best Trail
Old Cutler Trail
Best Campground
Markham Park
Best Place to Snorkel
Bear Cut Preserve
Best Place to Kayak
Morningside Park
Best Place to See Manatees
Little River Canal
Best Endangered Species
Miami Seaquarium
Best View
Baywood Park
Best Place to Go Stoned
Bayside Marketplace
Best Historic Landmark
Cauley Square Historic Village
Best Walk
Brickell Key
Best Road to Avoid
Brickell Avenue
Best Mile of Miami
Meridian Avenue, from First Street to 15th Street
Readers' Choice
Best Adult Cabaret
Gold Rush Cabaret
Best Art Fair
Design Miami
Best Art Institution
Live Arts Miami
Best Casino
Miccosukee Casino & Resort
Best Dance Club
E11even
Best Festival
Deering Estate
Best Gallery
Rubell Museum
Best Gay Bar
Twist
Best Indoor Attraction
Superblue Miami
Best Latin Bar/Club
Kuba Cabana
Best Live Music Venue
Kaseya Center
Best Movie Theater
O Cinema South Beach
Best Museum
Vizcaya Museum & Gardens
Best Musical Act
Miamibloco
Best Outdoor Attraction
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
Best Place to Take the Kids
Paradox Experience Miami
Best Pool
Tidal Cove Waterpark
Best Record Store
Sweat Records
Best Theater
The Fillmore Miami Beach
Best Theater Company
GableStage
Best Arepas
Doggi's Arepa Bar
Best Argentinian Restaurant
La Bottega Miami
Best Bakery
Flour & Weirdoughs
Best Bar
Minibar
Best Barbecue
Apocalypse BBQ
Best Breakfast
El Bagel
Best Brewery
Epoca Brewing
Best Brunch
The Deck at Island Gardens
Best Burger
The Food Truck Store
Best Catering
Sushi Maki
Best Ceviche
CVI.CHE 105
Best Chef
Erhan Kostepen at Doya
Best Chinese
Canton Chinese Restaurant
Best Cocktails
Café La Trova
Best Coffeehouse
Pasion del Cielo Coffee
Best Cortadito
Gilbert's Bakery
Best Cuban
Havana 1957
Best Desserts
dbakers Sweet Studio
Best Fine Dining
Queen Miami Beach
Best Food Hall
Julia & Henry's
Best Food Market
Plum Market
Best Fried Chicken
Le Chick Miami
Best Frozen Yogurt
Salt & Straw
Best Gelato
Gelato E Macchiato
Best Happy Hour
Korner67
Best Healthy Restaurant
Pura Vida Miami
Best Ice Cream
Quore Gelato
Best Indian Restaurant
Ashoka Indian Restaurant Miami
Best Inexpensive Restaurant
The Big Cheese of Miami
Best Italian Restaurant
Luca Osteria
Best Juice Bar
Juice and Java
Best Late-Night Dining
Giselle Miami
Best Martini
Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar
Best Meal Delivery Service
AthleticsFit Healthy Meal Prep Delivery Service
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
Doya
Best Mexican Restaurant
Cantina La Veinte
Best Mojito
Marabu Restaurant
Best Neighborhood to Dine In
Brickell
Best New Restaurant
Amazonia Nikkei
Best Omakase Sushi
MILA Omakase
Best Outdoor Dining
Mayami Wynwood
Best Pizza
Mister O1
Best Poke
Crazy Poke
Best Restaurant
Marabu Restaurant
Best Rooftop Dining
Giselle Miami
Best Seafood Restaurant
Rusty Pelican Miami
Best Spirits
J.F. Haden's Craft Liqueurs
Best Sports Bar
Sports Grill
Best Steakhouse
Bourbon Steak Miami by Michael Mina
Best Sushi
Sushi Lucy
Best Tacos
The Taco Stand
Best Tea Shop
Aunt Jenn's Tea & Spice Shop
Best Thai Restaurant
Panya Thai Restaurant
Best Vegan Restaurant
Love Life Cafe
Best Waterfront Restaurant
Rusty Pelican Miami
Best Adult Store
Toys Tonight Sex Shop
Best Auto Dealership
Braman Miami
Best Bank
City National Bank of Florida
Best Barbershop
Fade Masters of Miami
Best Bike Shop
Bike Tech
Best Blow-Dry Bar
Live Blow Dry Hair Salon
Best Boat Charter
Miami Yachting Company
Best Boat Dealership
Apex Marine
Best Cannabis Dispensary
Trulieve
Best Car Wash
El Car Wash
Best CBD Store
Nature's Green House
Best City to Live In
Coral Gables
Best Clothing Shop
Freak House
Best Cosmetic Surgeon
Ary Krau, MD
Best Dentist
Ultra Smile Miami
Best Dog DayCare
DOG Hotels
Best Dog Groomer
City Pooch
Best Florist
House of Lilac
Best Furniture Store
City Furniture
Best Gym
Adapt
Best Hotel
The Setai, Miami Beach
Best Jewelry Store
Dover Jewelry & Diamonds
Best Landscaping Company
Those Plant Guys
Best Laser Hair Removal
Milan Laser Hair Removal
Best Law Firm
Piotrowski Law
Best Lingerie Shop
LA Boudoir Miami
Best Liquor Store
Jensen's Liquors
Best Mall
Aventura Mall
Best Mani/Pedi
Aurora Nails Bar
Best MedSpa
Brickell Cosmetic Center
Best Menswear
Thom Sweeney
Best Motorcycle Shop
Riva Motorsports
Best Pawn Shop
Daddy's Cash
Best Pet Store
Woof Gang Bakery
Best Plant Shop/Nursery
MiMo Garden Center
Best Real Estate Company
Worldwide Title
Best Real Estate Developer
Dacra
Best Roofing Company
T & E Roofing
Best Salon
Sean Donaldson Hair
Best School
West Coast University
Best Scooter Shop
Scooter Steve's
Best Shopping Destination
Brickell City Centre
Best Smoke/Vape Shop
Safe House Smoke Shop
Best Spa
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
Best Swimwear
Beach Bunny Swimwear
Best Tattoo Shop
Inkaholik Tattoos
Best Wine Shop
Plum Market
Best Womenswear
Aurora Boutique
Best Beach
Haulover Beach
Best Miami Athlete
Tyreek Hill
Best Rainy-Day Activity
Superblue Miami
Best Yoga Studio
Ahana Yoga
Best Of Miami
®
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
