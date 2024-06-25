Best Venue for Local Acts

If you've heard it once, you've heard it a million times: the local music scene suffers because local venues can't stay open long enough. But since 2017, this nautical-themed bar on Calle Ocho with specialty craft cocktails has provided local troubadours a soft place to land. Offering a range of live entertainment seven nights a week, you can expect to catch anything from punk to folk to world music. Regardless of the genre, there's something for everyone, like the monthly Stories in Song when local songwriters perform and discuss their craft or that time when Bar Nancy really embraced that upper-class nautical theme with a yacht-rock night.