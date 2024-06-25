Best Venue for Local Acts

Medium Cool is a sleek and sexy basement club housed in the Gale South Beach hotel. Every Wednesday through Sunday evening between 7 and 10 p.m., you can find a lively rotation of our city's finest jazz instrumentalists and crooners captivating crowds in this swanky hotspot. The atmosphere, along with the variety of virtuosic talent and diverse programming, make it the best jazz night in town despite some stiff competition. What helps up its cool factor from medium to high is that Medium Cool was recently nominated as one of the top ten best new bars in the country by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. So, with a cocktail in hand, under the sparkle of the overhead disco ball, there'll be no question in your mind that heading to Medium Cool was the right call for the night.