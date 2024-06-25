Best TV News Anchor

When it comes to Kristin Sanchez, host of NBC 6's midday lifestyle and entertainment show South Florida Live, the question is... what can't she do? She's a mom of three under three after welcoming twin girls in January. She's out and about in the community supporting the likes of Miss Arc Broward, Rebuilding Together Broward, and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Sanchez is from Long Island, New York, went to college in Florida, and has called Fort Lauderdale home since 2018. In her six years here, she's zipped around town and accomplished as much as some South Florida lifers have. For her energy, pizzazz, and the voice she gives others, Sanchez really is the best.