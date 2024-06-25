Best Solo Musician

With his solo project, Hurricane Yellow, psych rock outfit Jai Alai frontman and guitarist Oscar Sardiñas has opted for something quieter and a bit more introspective. His debut single, "Midnight," came out last year, taking listeners on a sonic journey into outer and inner space as he reflected on the experience of being a new father. Influenced by Beck's quiet records and by a couple of Beatles who went solo, "Midnight" is a five-minute toe-dip in an exciting, brand-new direction. Thankfully, this isn't a breakup omen for Jai Alai. Sardiñas instead will have and will offer the best of both worlds.