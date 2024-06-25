Best R&B Act

Her name may imply she's an elusive singer-songwriter on the fringes of R&B, but Scribbles Who is stamping her imprint on the genre. The poet turned songwriter got her start penning songs for artists like Flo Rida and Trina before transitioning from behind the board to on the mike. Her 2023 project 12 Nights Under the Sun details her travel escapades over a sun-baked blend of Afrobeats and R&B, while her latest single, "Like Me," is a melancholy indictment of a past lover. A soft-spoken introvert, Scribbles Who radiates stardom with jewel-adorned locks and a bejeweled grill that illuminates her smile. She says her next release will offer a more personal view of her artistry, promising a lot of soul and darker, blues-influenced songs.