Best R&B Act

Some may claim "Rock is dead!" but, no, it's alive and well — if a bit more underground these days. We only have to point to Miami psych-rock outfit the Floridians to prove our point. The band is led by frontman and guitarist Ian Renaud and keyboardist David Gonzalez and includes a cast of session musicians, including Caleb Carr, Danny Garcia, and Sebastian Holmes. The Floridians has quickly matured into an apt band worthy of throngs of adoring fans. Its latest release was back in January when it dropped "How Are You Are So Certain," a cut that has the feel of MGMT at the peak of Oracular Spectacular. If you see the band on a local lineup, do yourself a favor and attend the show. For now, we wait until the band delivers something a bit more substantial, like an EP or, the music gods willing, an album.