Best Producer

DJ and producer Nick León is at the helm of the evolution of electronic music in the Magic City. A great musician in his own right, he has a catalogue that includes lauded releases like his 2016 debut album, Profecía, and 2022's Xtasis EP. This year, he also released Projections of a Coral City, an ambient project with marine-biology-meets-art collective Coral Morphologic. In addition to working on his own music, he's contributed beats to Spanish star Rosalía, Miami-bred rapper Denzel Curry, pop experimentalist Tama Gucci, neoperreo act MJ Nebreda, and, most recently, indie pop singer Empress Of. With that impressive list, it's undeniable that León is one of the most notable talents making and producing music in Miami today.