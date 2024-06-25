 Best Producer 2024 | Nick León | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Producer

Nick León

DJ and producer Nick León is at the helm of the evolution of electronic music in the Magic City. A great musician in his own right, he has a catalogue that includes lauded releases like his 2016 debut album, Profecía, and 2022's Xtasis EP. This year, he also released Projections of a Coral City, an ambient project with marine-biology-meets-art collective Coral Morphologic. In addition to working on his own music, he's contributed beats to Spanish star Rosalía, Miami-bred rapper Denzel Curry, pop experimentalist Tama Gucci, neoperreo act MJ Nebreda, and, most recently, indie pop singer Empress Of. With that impressive list, it's undeniable that León is one of the most notable talents making and producing music in Miami today.

Best Record Label

Schematic

Founded in 1996 by Romulo del Castillo and Josh Kay, Schematic has been championing weirdly wonderful electronic music out of South Florida and from around the world for decades now. Over the years, the label released music by acts like Soul Oddity, Otto von Schirach, Dino Felipe, Nick Forté, Ossa, and Phoenecia. Look, you can spend all day and night devouring Schematic's catalogue on its Bandcamp page, and we wouldn't judge you for it — it's just that good. From techno and IDM to ambient and noise, Schematic has released it all and continues to unleash new music to this day. Perhaps this acknowledgment feels more like a Hall of Fame induction, but we can only imagine where Miami's music scene would be today without Schematic — and, trust us, it would not be pretty.

Best Record Store

Sweat Records

Paolo Santosuosso

Can you believe Sweat Records is almost 20? The Little Haiti stronghold has thrived for nearly two decades in a city not known for its longevity. That's because it has so much more to offer than just records. To be sure, Sweat boasts a massive selection of new and reissued vinyl, as well as all the accoutrements needed to play your records. But the soul of Sweat is owner Lolo Reskin's dedication to building community through scene-defining events, like the annual Miami '80s Prom, and by giving music lovers the tools and wise staff to get their hands on the wax they want. Manager Daniel Blair, known by his signature daisy dukes and for getting people riled up on the dance floor as DJ Hottpants, is also part of the draw. If you want to remember why you love this scrappy town or to fall in love with it for the first time, swing by Sweat Records for some well-seasoned homegrown inspiration.

Best Music Radio Personality

Papa Keith

A lot has changed for this veteran radio host since he was last named Miami New Times' Best FM Radio Personality in 2005. After several hiatuses in the aughts, he returned to 103.5 FM The Beat in 2010 as the voice of the afternoon rush hour segment. He became a voters' rights advocate during the 2016 presidential election and platformed local grassroots organizations like the New Florida Majority. He launched the annual free People Matter Fest a year later to "save lives" through hip-hop with a 24-hour non-violence ceasefire and other community initiatives. He also partnered with Miami-Dade County Parks and Guitars over Guns to open the Papa Keith Music and Media Studio at Gwen Cherry Park. It provides state-of-the-art technology to students to create and learn about music and digital production. Despite this evolution, Papa Keith's signatures remain: He's Trini to de bone, and his slick commentary on culture is why Miami trusts him as their go-to man on the mike.

Best Emerging Act

Camp Blu

Cuban-American duo Camp Blu is reinvigorating indie rock in Miami. Singer Angelo Ruiz and guitarist Frank Ferrer have been steadfast in giving their robust and dreamy punk-meets-indie-sleaze sound a touch of 305 urban grit. The two have gone from sharing stages with underground icons like Ekkstacy to collaborations with major indie artists like Fat Nick. Their bigger hits like "Bloody Kisses" and "Bad Luck" have excited III Points audiences and gotten more than 30,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. As they bring fresh fervor back to Miami's indie rock scene, their latest creative pursuits are slowly but surely stacking up in recognition. Not to be cliché, but catch Camp Blu live while the band is still accessible.

Best Solo Musician

Hurricane Yellow

With his solo project, Hurricane Yellow, psych rock outfit Jai Alai frontman and guitarist Oscar Sardiñas has opted for something quieter and a bit more introspective. His debut single, "Midnight," came out last year, taking listeners on a sonic journey into outer and inner space as he reflected on the experience of being a new father. Influenced by Beck's quiet records and by a couple of Beatles who went solo, "Midnight" is a five-minute toe-dip in an exciting, brand-new direction. Thankfully, this isn't a breakup omen for Jai Alai. Sardiñas instead will have and will offer the best of both worlds.

Best Songwriter

Alexa Lash

The first thing you'll notice at an Alexa Lash concert is her distinctive and impressive pipes; then you'll hear the wide array of inspirations woven together in her melodies and poetic lyrics. Her between-song patter is often a songwriting seminar, as she goes into intimate details about the muse for each track. The subjects can be heavy, like in the folky song "Missing," a story of childhood trauma rife with double meanings. They can be lighthearted, as she playfully explores neurosis in "Fuck that Noise" or with "Sage and Wine" on bonding with friends while sniffing sage and sipping wine. But there's no need to light up sage for this New Times' Readers Choice for 2023 Best Musical Act. Lash is all good vibes and a leader in her craft.

Best Hip-Hop Act

iCandy

iCandy's TikTok viral hit "Keep Dat" took the app by storm last year with celebrities like Lizzo, Tia Mowry, and Chloe Bailey using the breakup anthem to soundtrack their videos. The Pompano Beach native isn't an overnight viral sensation. She started making music at 14 and credits her whimsical, tongue-in-cheek persona to Miami pioneers like Trina and Disney's most famous pop star, Hannah Montana. She followed up that momentum with an all-star, all-girl remix featuring GloRilla, Kali, and Big Boss Vette. Last September, iCandy released the Lil Mama "Lip Gloss" sampled track "Big Mad," with her lyrical counterpart Flo Milli. What's next for the rising rapper? A debut EP hailing her the "CB County Princess."

Best R&B Act

Scribbles Who

Her name may imply she's an elusive singer-songwriter on the fringes of R&B, but Scribbles Who is stamping her imprint on the genre. The poet turned songwriter got her start penning songs for artists like Flo Rida and Trina before transitioning from behind the board to on the mike. Her 2023 project 12 Nights Under the Sun details her travel escapades over a sun-baked blend of Afrobeats and R&B, while her latest single, "Like Me," is a melancholy indictment of a past lover. A soft-spoken introvert, Scribbles Who radiates stardom with jewel-adorned locks and a bejeweled grill that illuminates her smile. She says her next release will offer a more personal view of her artistry, promising a lot of soul and darker, blues-influenced songs.

Best Latin Act

MJ Nebreda

Miami's MJ Nebreda shows that breaking all the rules is a good look. The singer, producer, and DJ captivates crowds with her powerful prose, raunchy Spanish lyrics, and disorientating rapture-house music on the decks. Everything off her 2023 Arepa Mixtape shows that Latin music is no longer a boys' club, it's a hip-shaking, inclusive world where women and the LGBTQ community are raising their voices and bringing a new sound that's provocative and fun. Fans should look forward to her upcoming work with Danny From Miami (AKA Danny Daze) for a perfect hybrid of Latin music and underground electronica. It's clear from Nebreda's rise that the times, they are a changin', and for the better.

Best Of Miami®

Best of Miami® 2024

Best Of Miami®

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation